Kuwaiti Experts: 45Th GCC Summit To Be Held Amid Regional, Int'l Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Abdullah Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti and academic figures affirmed that the 45th GCC summit, hosted by Kuwait on Sunday, would be held amid extremely sensitive and difficult regional and international challenges.

The experts said in statements to KUNA on this occasion that the summit comes to emphasize the importance of enhancing joint action between GCC countries in response to current changes that require unified positions to ensure the sustainability of security and development in the region.

They expressed their visions on the importance of this summit, stressing the role played by the GCC summits in confronting current crises and enhancing the position of the council, focusing on economic, political and security issues imposed by exceptional circumstances.

Former Secretary General of the GCC, Dr. Abdullah Bishara, said that the holding of this summit comes at a time when the world is witnessing serious and unpredictable challenges.

He stressed that leaders of the GCC countries are aware of these challenges as they are following up on regional and international developments that require them to take necessary decisions.

For his part, Professor of Sociology at Kuwait University (KU) Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi, said that the GCC, since 1981, has been contributing to preserving the stability of the region from unsafe circumstances such as the Iraqi-Iranian conflict, as well as the occupation and liberation of Kuwait, the Arab Spring, the pandemic, and multiple other conflicts in the region.

Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Director of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Center at KU Dr. Yagoub Al-Kandari said that Kuwait has always strived to achieve some balance through diplomatic mediation in crises, making the location of this summit appropriate to enhance cooperation, achieve solidarity, and overcome differences.

Al-Kandari stated that the GCC countries face a set of regional and international issues, notably the Palestinian issue and the Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon, which requires more coordination to confront these challenges.

He expressed his hope that the outcomes of this summit would focus on the economic situation, which is heading towards more global changes, to achieve more accomplishments in various fields. (end)

aa







MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941209