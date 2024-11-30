(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Finance Fernando Haddad recently addressed the nation's economic landscape, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The Brazilian real faces a period of volatility against the dollar as the sector digests the government's new fiscal program.



Haddad criticized financial analysts for their inaccurate economic growth projections. He pointed out that while they predicted a 1.5% growth for 2024, the actual figure is closer to 3.5%. This discrepancy underscores the unpredictable nature of economic forecasts and the need for caution when interpreting market predictions.



The real has experienced a significant devaluation, surpassing R$6 per dollar . This represents a 20% increase in 2024 and over 3% in recent days alone. The currency's weakness reflects market unease with the government's fiscal approach, which some view as less stringent than anticipated.







Haddad unveiled a fiscal plan aimed at saving R$70 billion (approximately $12 billion) between 2025 and 2026. This strategy involves redistributing taxes and cutting public spending. A key aspect of the plan is taxing individuals earning over $8,000 monthly while exempting 36 million workers earning up to $800 from income tax.



The Finance Minister expressed confidence in the government's economic strategy. He believes that clear communication and consistent actions will help stabilize the dollar's price. Haddad emphasized the positive aspects of Brazil's 2024 economic performance, citing improvements in production, employment, industry, and trade.

Brazil's Finance Minister Predicts 'Difficult Weeks' for the Real

However, Haddad acknowledged that market expectations fell short, largely due to inaccurate projections. He stressed the importance of recognizing these errors and adjusting forecasts accordingly. The minister's candid assessment highlights the complex interplay between economic realities and market perceptions.



As Brazil navigates these economic challenges, the government's ability to implement its fiscal plan effectively will be crucial. The coming weeks will likely see continued market volatility as investors and analysts reassess their positions in light of these developments.

MENAFN30112024007421016031ID1108941144