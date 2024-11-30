US Mammoth Mountain Sees Most Snow For November Since 2010

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 30 (IANS) Mammoth Mountain in the western US state of California has experienced its snowiest November since 2010, with a huge storm dumping nearly 50 inches on the Eastern Sierra resort earlier this week.

The system that passed through the area from November 23 to 26 contributed the bulk of the 62 inches of snow the mountain has received this month, according to the US National Weather Service, Xinhua news agency reported.

That's one inch more than November 2022, which kicked off a record-setting winter season at the resort.

This year's Thanksgiving weekend will be a dry one on the mountain, with no snow forecast through Sunday. That means the 88 inches of snow Mammoth received in November 2010 will remain the record for the month during this century, reported The Los Angeles Times on the change.

Mammoth Mountain, a lava dome complex partially located within the town of Mammoth Lakes, California, is a ski, snowboard and snowmobile mountain during the winter months. It is the highest ski resort in California and is notable for the unusually large amount of snowfall it receives compared to other Eastern Sierra peaks.