Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Temporarily Halts Operations

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) The Chennai International Airport has temporarily shut down operations due to heavy rains as Cyclone Fengal approaches landfall.

IndiGo announced that no flights would arrive or depart during this period which will continue till 1 P.M. on Saturday.

An Indigo source told IANS that operations had been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

An IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi, scheduled to land at 8:10 AM, was diverted to Bengaluru, while an Air India Express flight to Singapore was canceled due to technical issues.

SriLankan Airlines also canceled its flight from Chennai to Colombo, which was set to depart at 9:40 AM.

Passengers at Terminal 2 will be accommodated in hotels temporarily.

Chennai and its surrounding areas are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall caused by the effects of Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on Saturday evening between Karaikal and Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram).

As of now, the cyclone is 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagapattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee.

The cyclone is likely to move westward and cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast near Puducherry as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reported water stagnation in 12 subways across the city.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has urged residents to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events.

Parks and beaches in Chennai and adjoining districts will remain closed today.

GCC Mayor R. Priya has assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and the heavy rains associated with it.

Specific warnings have been issued against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains.

The GCC has deployed 28,000 workers for rain relief operations.

Additionally, 10 extra workers have been assigned to each of the 200 wards to address rain-related complaints, assist in food distribution, and carry out rescue operations.

Volunteers have been mobilised to maintain communication with the civic body, and 36 boats are on standby for emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu's Delta districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

District Collectors have urged the public to avoid entering water bodies for bathing, washing clothes, or swimming. Parents are advised to keep children away from waterlogged areas and ensure they do not stand under trees or in open spaces during thunderstorms.

Several low-lying areas, including Sebastian Nagar and Sivasakthi Nagar in Velankanni, as well as Valliammai Nagar and Gomathi Nagar in Nagore, have reported flooding after significant amounts of rainfall.

A 24-hour control room with a toll-free helpline (04365-1077) has been set up to address rain-related emergencies.

Coastal and Marine Precautions: Coastal areas are witnessing rough seas. In Nagapattinam's Vedaranyam, waves are receding, while in Cuddalore, sea waves are rising over 10 feet, compared to the usual two feet.

Coastal areas such as Thazhanguda, Devanampattinam, Singarathoppu, and Sothikuppam have been affected.

Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and all mechanised and motorised boats remain docked. The Cuddalore Port has raised Cyclone Warning Signal Number 3 due to strong winds and heavy rains.

Emergency Preparedness: In Cuddalore district, 270 personnel, including swimmers, have been deployed across 16 fire stations. Rescue teams are equipped with boats, safety gear, ropes, wood-cutting machines, and generator-powered lights for emergencies.

The district administration has established 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centers, 191 temporary relief camps and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), consisting of 30 and 25 personnel respectively, are on standby.

All departments, including revenue, rural development, highways, electricity, public works, fire services, and police, have been instructed to implement precautionary measures.