Revelry Event Designers Transforms Design Studio For A Night At Revelry

- Edgar ZamoraLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revelry Event Designers, the go-to experts in luxury event design and production, proudly hosted A Night at Revelry on November 20, 2024, at their expansive 120,000-square-foot design studio in downtown Los Angeles.This exclusive event welcomed 200 of the industry's top event planners, designers, and production companies for a multi-sensory experience that celebrated creativity, collaboration, and artistry in luxury event design.Marking the return of A Night at Revelry for the first time since 2018, the event was more ambitious than ever. Guests entered through a dramatic 25-foot red velvet-draped entrance framed by lush florals designed by Eddie Zaratsian. Known as "the transformer of spaces" and "event imagineers," Revelry showcased their talents by transforming their warehouse into a series of uniquely styled spaces, each highlighting their expertise in event decor , design, custom fabrication, lighting, and draping.Photography was captured by Anna Anikina Photography, with event videography provided by Maksud Sharipov, and behind-the-scenes footage shot by Jared Wortley Films.The outside of Revelry was fully draped 25 feet of red velvet, with a red carpet lit by candles from Vogue Candles, leading to the custom step-and-repeat. The evening began in the custom whiskey lounge featuring velvet seating, mahogany wood paneling, and signature KIN Whiskey cocktails, complete with custom branded ice cubes created by West Coast Ice Pro.From there, guests were led into the main event space, a stunning area adorned with copper and blush draping and illuminated by over 100 Pasadena Collection glass pendant lamps by Images by Lighting. The bistro-inspired design included a custom 16-foot mid-century mahogany bar with custom cocktail creations served by Sip Sip Mobile Bar. The bars were adorned with custom menus by Studio Restore while acrylic drink sticks by Acrylic Sticks added a playful and stylish flair. The space was fully carpeted by Event Carpet Pros.Culinary highlights throughout the night included a gorgeous grazing table by Lucky Graze, desserts by Salted Butter Company, and an espresso and tea bar with custom latte art provided by ARVVO Coffee. Guests also enjoyed passed appetizers and sushi station expertly curated by Untitled Events Catering.Four uniquely styled hallways showcased Revelry's signature collections of furniture, draping, and event decor. These spaces all featured different color palettes and custom draping with wood accents, bold tones, and striking chandeliers, offering a glimpse into the company's inventory and creative range.Entertainment by Elan Artists filled the night with vibrant performances on the stage built by Town and Country Event Rentals, with sound by Design Sound. Guests enjoyed interactive AI portraits and photo booths by Hollywood Photo Booth.Power Trip Rentals provided the generator that ensured seamless production. Custom menus by Studio Restore added a personal touch, while acrylic drink sticks by Acrylic Sticks added a playful and stylish flair.ABOUT REVELRY EVENT DESIGNERSRevelry Event Designers is the number-one choice for luxury wedding and event planners seeking a one-stop shop to transform event spaces into extraordinary experiences. Founded by award-winning designer Edgar Zamora, Revelry boasts nearly three decades of expertise in event design, draping, and rentals, earning its reputation as the transformer of spaces.Revelry's capabilities include event design, space planning, installations, custom fabrications, draping and fabric treatments, carpentry, painting, furniture rentals, lighting fixtures, decor, and props. The 120,000-square-foot warehouse in downtown Los Angeles houses an expansive inventory of props, panels, soft goods, lighting, furniture, decor, and custom-built pieces.Specializing in bespoke creations, all custom pieces are crafted in-house by a skilled team of over 100 carpenters, welders, seamstresses, painters, artists, and designers. Whether it's weddings, mitzvahs, birthdays, film premieres, corporate events, or milestone celebrations, Revelry is the trusted name in luxury event design, crafting unforgettable moments for clients around the world.Learn MoreTo explore Revelry Event Designers' offerings, inventory, and services, visit .

