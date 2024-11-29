(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global photonics market

size is estimated to grow by USD 321.9 Billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.45%

during the forecast period. Reduction in transmission costs and scalability beyond 400g

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of optical data centers. However,

availability of substitute technologies

poses a challenge market players include AIO Core Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Ayar Labs Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Innolume GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NKT Photonics AS, Nokia Corp., OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc, Polatis Inc., RANVOUS Inc., Sicoya GmbH, and TRUMPF SE Co. KG. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Consumer electronics, Displays, Safety and defense technology, Medical and healthcare, and Others), Product (WDM filters, Optical modulators, Optical interconnects, Photo detectors, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AIO Core Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Ayar Labs Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Innolume GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NKT Photonics AS, Nokia Corp., OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc, Polatis Inc., RANVOUS Inc., Sicoya GmbH, and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Photonics Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Healthcare, Information Technology, and Telecommunication. Light-based technology, including Lidar, 3D printing, and laser technology, are trending in industries such as Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, and Machine Vision Technology. In Healthcare, non-invasive procedures using medical lasers and OCT scanning are revolutionizing Women's Health. Photonics plays a crucial role in 5G deployment with fiber optic cables and photonic integrated circuits. Economic growth is driven by photonics-based computing and data traffic in cloud-based services. Environmental considerations are important, with photonics-based devices offering energy efficiency, material waste reduction, and solar energy solutions. Strategic activities include defense operations, imaging systems for target acquisition, and photonics applications in aerospace, energy, and broadcasting. Companies like Hamamatsu Photonics, Celestial AI, and Corning are leading the way in this dynamic market. Competitive insights reveal opportunities in biometric identification, surveillance systems, and quantum computing.



The data center market has experienced significant expansion due to the increasing popularity of cloud applications and big data analytics. Modern data centers consist of numerous servers, necessitating a large and efficient interconnection network. Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) in optical technology offers terabit data transmission capabilities for such networks. Optical switching, an essential component of photonics, enables fast and energy-efficient intra-data center switching. The photonics industry is crucial in realizing ultra-high-speed optical switches. Disaggregation, a common practice, separates networking, storage, and power resources into modular racks, ensuring each server has its dedicated resources.



Market

Challenges



The Photonics market encompasses various applications of light-based technology, including healthcare, information technology, and industrial sectors. Challenges in these areas include the development of non-invasive healthcare solutions using medical lasers and imaging technologies like OCT scanning for women's health. In the information technology sector, the deployment of 5G networks and fiber optic cables require photonics-based solutions for data traffic management and cloud-based services. In the industrial sector, Lidar, 3D printing, and optical scanning systems are essential for industries like aerospace, energy, and manufacturing. The use of photonics in biotechnology and biomedical engineering is driving innovation in areas like machine vision technology and additive manufacturing processes. Environmental regulations and toxic chemicals pose challenges in photonics applications, necessitating the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly photonics-based devices. The market also includes applications in solar energy, sensors, defense operations, and imaging systems for target acquisition. Key players in the Photonics market include Hamamatsu Photonics, Celestial AI, and Corning. Strategic activities and competitive insights are crucial for businesses looking to capitalize on the economic growth opportunities in this sector. Photonics-based computing, fiber optic technology, and quantum computing are emerging areas of interest. Photonics, a technology that deals with the generation, manipulation, and detection of light, holds significant potential in various industries. However, its large-scale adoption can be challenged by alternatives like Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs). VCSELs are specialized laser diodes, currently utilized in fiber optic communications. They offer advantages such as increased efficiency and higher data transfer rates. During production, VCSELs enable process control and quality checks. Unlike edge-emitter lasers, VCSELs emit light perpendicularly, providing an edge in applications. Despite labor-intensive and material-intensive manufacturing, the predictable yield makes them a valuable investment for communication networks.

Segment Overview



This photonics market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Consumer electronics

1.2 Displays

1.3 Safety and defense technology

1.4 Medical and healthcare 1.5 Others



2.1 WDM filters

2.2 Optical modulators

2.3 Optical interconnects

2.4 Photo detectors 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Consumer electronics-

Photonics technology plays a crucial role in the consumer electronics industry, driving innovation in areas such as high-resolution screens and energy-efficient lighting. In the realm of displays, photonics enables the production of advanced screens for smartphones, tablets, and TVs through innovations in laser technology, such as ultrafast lasers. These advancements are essential for meeting the complex and precise manufacturing requirements of high-definition flat screens. Moreover, photonics is revolutionizing the lighting industry through the development of LED technology. LEDs consume significantly less energy than traditional lighting sources, making them a cost-effective and sustainable option. The display industry has seen the emergence of organic LEDs (OLEDs) and organic active-matrix LEDs (AMOLEDs), which offer superior image quality and energy efficiency at lower manufacturing costs. Photonics also lays the groundwork for intelligent digital lighting solutions. These systems adjust light output based on ambient conditions and the presence of people, potentially saving up to 70% in power consumption. Additionally, LiFi, a wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data, offers advantages such as high-bandwidth channels, safety in electromagnetic interference areas, and higher transmission speeds. The consumer electronics segment dominates the global photonics market and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. The potential applications of photonics in consumer electronics, lighting, and communication technologies make it a significant contributor to the market's growth.

Research Analysis

The photonics market encompasses a diverse range of light-based technologies that are revolutionizing various industries. In healthcare, photonics is driving advancements in non-invasive diagnostics and treatments through medical lasers, OCT scanning, and women's health applications. In the information sector, photonics is powering high-speed data transmission through fiber optic cables and enabling 5G deployment. Photonics is also transforming industries such as energy with solar energy concentration, biometric identification, and environmental monitoring. Light-based technology is essential in 3D printing, Lidar, and optical scanning systems for accurate and efficient manufacturing processes. In the field of quantum computing, photonics is enabling the development of faster and more powerful computers. Moreover, photonics is crucial in the semiconductor fabrication industry for precision manufacturing and in military applications for surveillance systems and toxic chemical detection. The market is also witnessing significant growth in the area of spectroscopy for material analysis and in the deployment of laser technology for energy efficiency and industrial processes. Environmental regulations are driving the demand for photonics in monitoring and controlling toxic chemicals, making it an essential technology for sustainable development.

Market Research Overview

Photonics, the science of generating, controlling, and detecting light, is revolutionizing various industries with its innovative applications. From Healthcare to Information Technology, light-based technology is making a significant impact. Lidar, 3D printing, and laser technology are transforming industries like Aerospace, Energy, and Biotechnology. In Healthcare, non-invasive procedures using medical lasers and imaging solutions like OCT scanning are improving Women's health. Photonics is also driving economic growth in Biomedical engineering, Machine vision technology, and Additive manufacturing processes. In Telecommunication, fiber optic technology is enabling 5G deployment, data traffic management, and cloud-based services. Environmental considerations are also driving the adoption of photonics-based devices for energy efficiency, material waste reduction, and solar energy solutions. Strategic activities and competitive insights are shaping the future of photonics in Defense operations, Quantum computing, and Photonic integrated circuits. Companies are investing in photonics-based applications in Imaging systems, Target acquisition, and Broadcasting, among others.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Consumer Electronics



Displays



Safety And Defense Technology



Medical And Healthcare

Others

Product



WDM Filters



Optical Modulators



Optical Interconnects



Photo Detectors

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

