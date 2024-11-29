Stents Market To Hit $19.7 Billion By 2030 With 5.6% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stents Study Report

The global stents market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $19.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stents market is a cornerstone of modern medical technology, providing life-saving solutions for cardiovascular and other critical conditions. According to Allied Market Research, the global stents market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $19.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is fueled by advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.Get Sample PDF Copy of Report:Understanding Stents and Their Role in HealthcareStents are small tubular devices made from metallic or polymeric materials, designed to keep blood vessels, ducts, or other pathways open. These devices are widely used to treat:Coronary artery disease (CAD)Peripheral artery disease (PAD)Blockages in the gastrointestinal and biliary tractsThe primary function of stents is to restore normal blood flow or other physiological functions by preventing obstructions. Modern stents are engineered to dissolve or integrate into the body, enhancing safety and reducing complications.Key Stents Market Drivers1. Rising Cardiovascular Disease BurdenCardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are among the leading causes of mortality worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 18.2 million individuals aged 20 and above were diagnosed with coronary artery disease in 2019.Coronary stents are essential in treating conditions like heart attacks and angina, providing immediate relief and long-term benefits.Increased prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and aging populations contribute to the growing demand for stents.2. Technological Advancements in Stent DesignThe healthcare industry is witnessing remarkable advancements in stent technology:Drug-eluting stents (DES): These are coated with medications that reduce the risk of re-blockage (restenosis) and minimize the need for repeat procedures.Bioresorbable stents: These stents dissolve over time, reducing long-term complications like thrombosis.For instance, in April 2021, Abbott launched an AI-powered coronary OCT imaging system to improve precision during stent implantation, demonstrating how innovation is transforming the stents market.3. Increasing Awareness and Healthcare InvestmentsGovernments and private sectors worldwide are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure, ensuring better access to advanced medical procedures. Increased awareness among physicians about stent-based treatments has led to wider adoption, particularly in emerging markets.4. Rise in Geriatric PopulationThe aging global population is more susceptible to chronic conditions like CAD and PAD. This demographic shift is driving demand for stents, as older adults often require minimally invasive treatments to manage their conditions effectively.Stents Market SegmentationBy Product: Coronary Stents DominateThe market is categorized into coronary stents, peripheral stents, and other stent-related implants.Coronary stents accounted for the largest market share in 2020, driven by increasing cases of coronary artery diseases and technological innovations.Peripheral stents are gaining traction for treating blockages in arteries outside the heart, such as in the legs or kidneys.By Material: Metallic Biomaterials LeadStents are made from metallic biomaterials, polymer biomaterials, or natural biomaterials.Metallic biomaterials dominate due to their durability and effectiveness in high-pressure applications like coronary artery procedures.Polymer biomaterials are witnessing rapid growth due to their bioresorbable properties, which minimize long-term risks.By End User: Hospitals at the ForefrontHospitals remain the primary end users of stents, thanks to their advanced facilities and skilled personnel. Ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics are also emerging as key players, offering faster and more cost-effective treatment options.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific EmergingNorth America held the largest share in 2020, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and robust R&D activities.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, a large aging population, and rising prevalence of CAD.Challenges in the Stents Market1. Impact of COVID-19The pandemic disrupted non-essential medical procedures, including stent implantations. Hospitals redirected resources to manage COVID-19 cases, leading to delays in elective procedures like percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs).However, the post-pandemic recovery is expected to drive the market as healthcare systems resume normal operations.2. Risk of ComplicationsStent implantation can sometimes result in complications such as stent thrombosis or restenosis. While advanced stent designs have reduced these risks, challenges remain, particularly in high-risk patient populations.3. High Costs and Limited AccessThe cost of advanced stents and related procedures can be prohibitive for patients in low- and middle-income countries. Expanding affordable healthcare solutions remains a priority for market players.Stents Market Emerging Trends and Opportunities1. Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)Drug-eluting stents are revolutionizing the market by combining mechanical support with pharmacological therapy. These stents:Reduce inflammation and scar tissue formationMinimize the need for repeat interventions2. Bioengineered and Biodegradable StentsBioengineered stents with enhanced compatibility and biodegradable options are gaining popularity, especially for younger patients who benefit from reduced long-term complications.3. AI Integration and Imaging TechnologiesAI and advanced imaging systems are transforming stent implantation procedures, providing real-time data and improving outcomes. These innovations are expected to significantly enhance procedural efficiency and success rates.4. Expansion in Emerging MarketsThe stents market is poised for substantial growth in emerging economies, where rising disposable incomes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about cardiovascular health are driving demand.5. Focus on Preventive HealthcareWith a growing emphasis on preventive care, early diagnosis of cardiovascular conditions is becoming more common. This trend is expected to boost the demand for stents in minimally invasive treatments.Stents Market Future OutlookThe global stents market is on a steady growth trajectory, with technological advancements and increasing healthcare awareness at the forefront. As market players continue to innovate, the focus will shift toward patient-centric solutions, such as bioresorbable stents and personalized treatment plans.Stents Market Key Players Driving InnovationLeading companies such as Terumo Aortic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic are spearheading research and development efforts, introducing advanced stent technologies to enhance patient outcomes.The stents market is a vital component of modern healthcare, addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular and other chronic conditions. With advancements in stent technology, increased awareness, and expanding healthcare infrastructure, the market is poised for significant growth.While challenges such as procedural risks and high costs persist, innovations like drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable materials, and AI integration are set to redefine the landscape. As the world shifts toward preventive care and minimally invasive treatments, the demand for stents will continue to rise, offering improved outcomes and quality of life for patients globally.The next decade promises a transformative era for the stents market, marked by innovation, accessibility, and enhanced healthcare delivery.Procure Complete Report: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article; AMR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise sections or region wise reports like North America, Europe, or Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

