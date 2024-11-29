(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global

oligonucleotide synthesis market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.54%

during the forecast period. Growing shift toward rna-based therapeutics

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

integration of ai and in oligonucleotide synthesis. However,

regulatory issues associated with oligonucleotide therapeutics poses a challenge. Key market players include

Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Bio Pharma.

, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansa Biotechnologies, Bio Synthesis Inc, Biogen Inc., Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Synbio Technologies, Syngene International Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (PCR primers, PCR assays and panels, DNA microarrays, Fluorescence in situ hybridization, and Sequencing and others), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Research and academic institutes, Diagnostic laboratories, and Hospitals), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Bio Pharma.

, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansa Biotechnologies, Bio Synthesis Inc, Biogen Inc., Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Synbio Technologies, Syngene International Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for oligonucleotides in various applications, particularly in the field of genetic disorders. Oligonucleotides, which are small nucleotide chains made up of Adenine, Cytosine, Guanine, Thymine, and Uracil, play a crucial role in DNA and RNA. CRISPR technology, a revolutionary gene editing tool, has fueled the market's growth, providing opportunities for therapeutics and diagnostics in cancer and rare diseases. Companies like EnPlusOne Biosciences are at the forefront of this trend, synthesizing oligonucleotides for PCR primers, gene therapy, and antisense therapy. Diagnostic laboratories and research institutions are also driving demand for oligonucleotides in genetic testing and molecular testing for diseases like Down syndrome, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and Cystic Fibrosis. Synthetic biology, genome projects, and therapeutic drugs are other significant areas of application. Oligonucleotide synthesis providers like Creative Biolabs offer various modification and purification services, including labeling modifications, backbone modifications, and polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, to meet the diverse needs of their clients. With clinical studies and contract service providers on the rise, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is poised for continued growth.



Oligonucleotide synthesis is being revolutionized by AI-driven algorithms and automation platforms. These advanced technologies optimize oligonucleotide design by considering sequence specificity, secondary structure formation, and target binding affinity. By analyzing vast datasets and predicting effective sequences, these algorithms accelerate the design process and enhance success rates. Furthermore, high-throughput production of custom oligonucleotides is achieved through parallel synthesis in a single run using AI-driven automation. This increases production capacity and scalability, enabling rapid production of large quantities for various applications, including genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for oligonucleotides in genetic disorders research and therapeutics. Genetic disorders such as Down syndrome, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and Cystic fibrosis, among others, require the use of oligonucleotides for genetic testing, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. Oligonucleotides are short chains of nucleotides, including Adenine, Cytosine, Guanine, Thymine, and Uracil, which play a crucial role in DNA and RNA. CRISPR technology and gene therapy are revolutionizing the field of genetic research, driving the demand for synthetic oligonucleotides as PCR primers and therapeutic drugs. Companies like EnPlusOne Biosciences, Creative Biolabs, and others are leading oligonucleotide synthesis providers, offering services for oligonucleotide modification, purification, and labeling modifications. Diagnostic laboratories and clinical studies rely on oligonucleotide synthesis for genetic testing and molecular testing. Synthetic biology and genome projects also require large quantities of oligonucleotides for research purposes. Oligonucleotide synthesis involves the phosphate group and sugar molecule, Deoxyribose or Ribose, and nitrogenous bases, such as Adenine, Cytosine, Guanine, Thymine, and Uracil, to create nucleotide chains for various applications. Oligonucleotide synthesis technology includes enzymatic DNA synthesis, polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, and oligonucleotide purification technology. Therapeutic applications of oligonucleotides include gene therapies, clinical trials, and antisense therapy, while diagnostic applications include RNA-induced silencing complex and interference RNA. Vitravene, a marketed oligonucleotide drug, is an example of the potential of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Contract service providers offer customized oligonucleotide synthesis services to meet the specific needs of research and development projects. The market for oligonucleotide synthesis is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for oligonucleotides in various applications, including cancer and rare diseases research, gene therapy, and therapeutic drugs. The application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics presents unique regulatory challenges due to their interaction with biological systems. Oligonucleotide therapeutics, which include small and large molecular biologics, exhibit characteristics of both biologics and small molecules. This complex classification creates difficulties for manufacturers and regulators in implementing consistent regulatory guidelines. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies oligonucleotide drugs as small molecules under the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) jurisdiction through a mutual recognition process. However, the lack of specific regulatory framework for oligonucleotides results in varying guidelines from authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This inconsistency poses challenges for manufacturers in complying with regulatory requirements for global market access.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This oligonucleotide synthesis market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 PCR primers

1.2 PCR assays and panels

1.3 DNA microarrays

1.4 Fluorescence in situ hybridization 1.5 Sequencing and others



2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Research and academic institutes

2.3 Diagnostic laboratories 2.4 Hospitals



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

PCR primers-

Oligonucleotide synthesis companies provide custom design and synthesis services for PCR primers, which are essential components in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) applications. Researchers can specify target DNA sequences, primer length, and other parameters to obtain PCR primers tailored to their experiments. Advanced synthesis techniques ensure high-quality, pure, and accurately synthesized primers. Companies offer online primer design tools to assist researchers in designing optimal primers, considering factors like melting temperature, GC content, and potential secondary structures. High-throughput applications, such as large-scale genotyping or DNA sequencing projects, drive the demand for PCR primers. Oligonucleotide synthesis companies are equipped to handle large-scale production of PCR primers to support these applications, contributing to the growth of the PCR primers segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market refers to the production of short, synthetic nucleic acid sequences, including DNA and RNA, used in various applications such as genetic research, diagnostic testing, and therapeutic developments. Oligonucleotides are made up of nucleotides, which consist of a sugar molecule, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The four primary bases are Adenine (A), Cytosine (C), Guanine (G), and Thymine (T) in DNA, and Uracil (U) in RNA. Solid-phase synthesis is a common method used to produce oligonucleotides. This technology allows for the automated synthesis of nucleotide chains, one at a time, by attaching them to a solid support. Oligonucleotides play a crucial role in genetic research, including genome projects, and have applications in synthetic biology, therapeutic drugs, and disease treatments such as gene therapy and antisense therapy. Interference RNA is another type of oligonucleotide used for RNA interference, a process that silences specific genes. Genetic disorders, including cystic fibrosis, can be studied and potentially treated using oligonucleotide technology. Vector technologies are also used to deliver oligonucleotides into cells for therapeutic applications.

Market Research Overview

Oligonucleotides are short sequences of nucleotides, including DNA and RNA, used in various applications such as genetic research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of a sugar molecule, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base, such as Adenine (A), Cytosine (C), Guanine (G), Thymine (T), or Uracil (U). Oligonucleotides play a crucial role in genetic disorders research, including CRISPR technology for gene editing, cancer, rare diseases, and genetic mutations. Synthesized oligonucleotides are used as PCR primers, diagnostic tools, and in synthetic biology, genome projects, and therapeutic drugs. Companies provide oligonucleotide synthesis services, including modification and purification, using technologies like phosphate group and sugar molecule modifications, backbone modifications, and labeling modifications. Oligonucleotides are essential for gene therapy, antisense therapy, interference RNA, and nucleotide chains used in molecular testing, genetic testing, and analytical testing. Creative Biolabs is a leading oligonucleotide synthesis provider, offering various services like enzymatic DNA synthesis, oligonucleotide modification, and purification. Applications of oligonucleotides include gene therapies, clinical trials, and the development of therapeutic drugs for diseases like Down syndrome, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (IGHMBP2 gene), and Cystic fibrosis. Oligonucleotide synthesis providers offer contract services and the latest technologies like polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and RNA-induced silencing complex for protein synthesis. Key applications of oligonucleotides include gene therapies, clinical trials, and the development of therapeutic drugs for diseases like Down syndrome, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (IGHMBP2 gene), and Cystic fibrosis. Oligonucleotides are also used in vector technologies and synthetic biology for gene therapy and antisense therapy. Some notable oligonucleotide-based therapeutics include Vitravene and various clinical studies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



PCR Primers



PCR Assays And Panels



DNA Microarrays



Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

Sequencing And Others

End-user



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Research And Academic Institutes



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED