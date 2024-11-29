Hinduja Tech Completes TECOSIM Group Acquisition, Further Extending Its Global Automotive Engineering Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHENNAI, India, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Hinduja Tech
Limited,
a
mobility-focused
global engineering
and R&D
technology company that is
a
subsidiary
of
Ashok
Leyland, today announced the completion of its acquisition
of
TECOSIM Group,
a
leading European
engineering
services provider.
This
acquisition, expanding its presence in the European market, marks a significant milestone for Hinduja Tech, taking
a
decisive
step
towards
its
vision
to
be
among
the
top
10
global
mobility
engineering
and
R&D companies. The strategic move highlights Hinduja Tech's ongoing commitment to enhancing its global automotive engineering market leadership. This will provide operational efficiencies, increased competitiveness, and a stronger global market presence. This acquisition reinforces Hinduja Tech's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.
Continue Reading
Mr. Kumar Prabhas, CEO of Hinduja Tech Limited (PRNewsfoto/Hinduja Tech)
Hinduja Tech Completes TECOSIM Group Acquisition (PRNewsfoto/Hinduja Tech)
TECOSIM Group, renowned for its cutting-edge virtual validation and body engineering expertise, brings in considerable depth of innovation and talent to the Hinduja Tech family. Combining TECOSIM's deep experience with Hinduja Tech's proven track record, the Hinduja Tech Group will offer a comprehensive suite of services, from advanced technology innovation to leading systems integration. This partnership will empower Hinduja Tech to deliver a broader range of solutions, catering to the global mobility industry's ever-evolving needs and ensuring more comprehensive and competitive services are available to the customers via its unique global delivery model.
Mr. Kumar Prabhas, CEO of Hinduja Tech Limited , said, "We are delighted to have TECOSIM Group join the Hinduja Tech family. This reinforces our unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. TECOSIM Group's virtual validation and body engineering expertise perfectly complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer a comprehensive range of solutions. Together, we will drive the future of automotive engineering and shape the contours of the global mobility landscape."
Mr.
Udo
Jankowski,
Managing Director
of
the
TECOSIM
Group ,
echoed
this
sentiment:
"Joining
forces with
Hinduja
Tech
is
a
game-changer
for
TECOSIM.
Their
global
reach
and
industry expertise,
coupled with
our
technical
strengths,
create
a
winning combination.
We
are
excited
to
embark
on
this
journey, delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving technological advancements in the global mobility value chain."
This acquisition significantly expands Hinduja Tech's global footprint, solidifying its presence in Europe
and
positioning
itself
for
further
growth. TECOSIM's
strong
foothold in
Europe
gives Hinduja Tech a broader geographic reach and opens new avenues for growth, including serving a more diverse customer base across Europe and beyond. With over 650 employees spread across the UK, Germany, Romania,
Japan, and India, TECOSIM will bring a wealth of expertise and innovative solutions. Hinduja Tech will leverage its enhanced capabilities to address the automotive industry's complex challenges, delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and performance.
About
Hinduja
Tech:
Hinduja
Tech,
part
of
the
multi-billion-dollar
Hinduja Group,
is
the
integrated
Product Engineering
and Digital
Technologies
Solutions
provider
for
the
mobility industry.
As
a
partner
of
choice,
Hinduja Tech works with leading automotive organizations (OEMs & Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in North America, Europe, APAC, and India. To learn more about Hinduja Tech, visit
Hinduja Group has a presence in over 38 countries and employs about 200,000 people with multiple industry verticals like Mobility, Lubricants & Specialty Chemicals, Banking & Finance, Digital Technology, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Realty, Healthcare, Project Development and Trading.
About
TECOSIM Group:
TECOSIM Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is a globally active engineering company renowned for developing technological solutions that promote sustainable transport, safe and clean energy
supply,
and
a
competitive
industrial
landscape.
Started as
a
German
engineering
company, the TECOSIM Group has now earned an exceptional reputation in Europe, Asia, and the USA through its global expansion and is known for its expertise in simulation, testing, and engineering services, catering to a diverse range of industries including automotive, energy, and industrial sectors.
Photo -
Photo -
SOURCE Hinduja Tech
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108940297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.