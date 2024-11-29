PDP Alleges 'Brazen Overreach' After LG Fires 2 Govt Employees
Date
11/29/2024 3:12:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the termination of two government employees for their alleged terror links, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Friday flagged the move saying such“brazen overreach” was unacceptable and must be stopped.
The fired employees have been identified as Abdul Rehman Naika, who worked as a pharmacist in the health department, and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the school education department, officials said.
Sinha invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution to terminate them after a probe by the law enforcement and intelligence agencies“clearly established their terror links”, they added.
Incidentally, the LG has ordered termination of several government employees over the past few years under the same provision.
Taking to X, PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's“silence” on the terminations cannot be justified.
“It's shocking how the government acts as judge, jury, and executioner, denying the aggrieved even a proper hearing. Such brazen overreach is unacceptable and must stop. @OmarAbdullah Sahab heads the GAD - silence on these terminations cannot be justified,” Para said.
The order was issued by the general administration department (GAD) of the J-K government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is presently on Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Another PDP leader, Iltija Mufti, said“criminalisation” of livelihoods must stop.
“The newly-elected government is a mute bystander twiddling their thumbs as more government employees are fired on mere suspicion and flimsy grounds. Only in Kashmir are you guilty until proven otherwise. This criminalisation of livelihoods must stop,” Iltija, the daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, said in a post on X.
