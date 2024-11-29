Azerbaijan Refutes Armenian Claims As Yerevan Sheds Crocodile Tears For Post-War Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The agreement on the return of prisoners of war between Armenia
and Azerbaijan was concluded shortly after the second Garabagh war.
These processes were carried out under the supervision of Russian
peacekeepers, and for this reason, the number and identity of
prisoners of war were handed over to Armenia by list.
However, the Armenian side still continues its claims regarding
an obscure list of POWs. Armenian politicians, especially continue
to shed crocodile tears over the so-called Armenian POWs in
Azerbaijan. It has been exploiting this issue since 2020, playing
the victim.
And who are they?
After the end of the Second Garabagh War, the Armenian side was
supposed to ensure that the Armenians remaining in several
territories of Garabagh left those territories and prevented their
armament. However, Yerevan did not keep its promise and continued
secretly to support armed separatist Armenians who did not want to
leave Garabagh. Finally, by 2023, as a result of anti-terrorist
operations, the threat in Garabagh was eliminated, and as a result,
a group of individuals leading armed separatist terrorists were
arrested.
Recently, the speaker of the national assembly of Armenia, Alen
Simonyan, raised the issue again, begging the Dutch Ambassador to
help "release" those so-called "POWs" kept in Baku prison.
And the question arises: How can the Netherlands help Armenia
release Armenian terrorists?
First of all, Azerbaijan is not Armenia, and unlike Armenia,
Azerbaijan is an independent country with its national interests,
operating within its laws. Azerbaijan does not have patrons
dictating its actions. As for the separatists in Baku prisons,"
this topic is out of the question. Not because Baku is
self-conceited, but because there are no Armenian POWs. As it was
mentioned above, Azerbaijan released all POWs after the war
following the 10 November Declaration. Those Armenians in
Azerbaijani prisons violated the country's laws and were arrested
long after the cease-fire, which the Declaration does not
cover.
Moreover, let us not forget that Armenia used to deny its
interference in the Garabagh issue. They fabricated a myth that
following the collapse of the USSR, the so-called "Garabagh "
emerged as an "independent country" like Azerbaijan. However, no
country in the world, including Armenia, recognized the
independence of Garabagh. They tried to brainwash people into
believing it was a conflict between Azerbaijan and the so-called
"Garabagh," with Armenia merely supporting their counterparts. But
today, they speak about their soldiers. If Armenia did not take
part in the war, what were their soldiers doing in Garabagh?
Furthermore, no country in the world supports separatism. Laws
regarding separatism in Armenia are much stricter than in
Azerbaijan. This raises the question: "If Armenia is so strict on
separatism, why should Azerbaijan release separatists and those who
fought for separatism?"
To top it all off, it is worth noting that it is the Armenian
side that is not committed to the provisions of the Declarations.
Over 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens went missing in the First Garabagh
War, most of whom were POWs. There are photos, videos, and letters
proving they were detained by Armenian soldiers and kept in prisons
in Armenia or occupied Garabagh. For example, Natig Gasimov, a
soldier, was captured in the church in Pirler village of Khojaly in
1992. Thanks to photos taken by Italian photographer Enrico
Sarsini, we know he was detained and questioned by Vitali Balasyan,
an Armenian retired general and politician. However, Natig went
missing. Last year, British cinematographer Simon Stanford shot a
documentary about him and conducted an investigation. Armenian
soldiers involved in Natig's detention spoke in the film, noting
that after Sarsini's deportation, Natig was dismembered and killed.
Vagif Gurbanov, the first Azerbaijani pilot, is another victim. His
aircraft was shot down near Nakhchivanik-Askeran by Armenian armed
forces on June 13, 1992. He disappeared, and the Armenian side has
not provided any information about him for over 30 years. We do not
know if he is alive or dead. There are 4,210 persons sharing the
same fate as Natig and Vagif. Instead of providing information
about these POWs, the Armenian side mocks us.
As is known, like Azerbaijan, Armenia exports its agricultural
products to Moscow. Sometimes, letters written in Azerbaijani are
found among these products, claiming they are being kept in prisons
in Armenia and asking for assistance. We do not know if these
letters are real, but every time they create hope in the family
members of those who went missing. Playing with and mocking the
emotions of these people is very cruel.
