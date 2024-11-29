EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - Share Repurchase

29.11.2024 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Alzchem Group AG



Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

Share Repurchase



Alzchem Group AG announces the start of the share repurchase program which was published by an ad hoc announcement dated November 5, 2024.

Starting December 2, 2024, Alzchem Group AG (hereinafter also referred to as the“Company”) will repurchase over a period of up to twelve months up to 100,000 no-par-value shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to EUR 6 million (excluding ancillary purchase costs) exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the share price determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on the trading day by more than 10 per cent and it will not fall short of the share price by more than 20 per cent. The Managing Board of Alzchem Group AG, upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, to acquire own shares.

The purpose of the buyback is (i) to acquire an acquisition currency, (ii) to issue the repurchased shares to employees of Alzchem Group or (iii) to redeem the shares. Other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting are not excluded.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of Alzchem Group AG through a bank, which was commissioned by the Company. The bank will decide on the timing of the share purchase independently and without being influenced by the Company. The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations.

Regardless of the extended purposes the share repurchase program will be implemented pursuant to the trading terms of Art. 5 of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 (“DelReg”). Accordingly, executed repurchases will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Sec. (3) DelReg no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion. In addition, Alzchem Group AG will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at



Trostberg, November 29, 2024



Alzchem Group AG -

Managing Board

-

