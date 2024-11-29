NGPA Celebrates Success At The 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The NGPA proudly concluded its 2024 Inclusion Summit, hosted in partnership with Piedmont and the Air Lines Pilot Union on November 15th.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NGPA (National Gay Pilots Association) proudly concluded its 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit, hosted in partnership with Piedmont Airlines and the Air Lines Pilot Union (ALPA) on November 15th. The event brought together over 100 attendees, including industry leaders, advocates, and professionals, to foster dialogue and action on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in aviation.

This year's summit emphasized the critical role inclusion plays in aviation safety, featuring keynote speeches, interactive panels, and breakout sessions. Highlights included the "Equality Rising" keynote by the Human Rights Campaign, a panel discussion with leaders from Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Latin Professionals in Aviation, and Professional Asian Pilots Association, as well as training on effective crew resource management, unconscious bias, mental health, and more.

"We're thrilled with the success of the 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit, which brought together diverse voices united by a shared vision for a more equitable and welcoming aviation industry,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA Executive Director. " This event continues to amplify NGPA's mission of promoting diversity and inclusion in aviation while inspiring meaningful action across the industry."

As a leader in promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion within aviation, NGPA is committed to advocating on behalf of underrepresented communities in aviation. Recognizing that a diverse flight deck is not only a reflection of equity but also a cornerstone of aviation safety, this year's summit concluded with a renewed commitment from leaders across the industry to support welcoming environments for all.

About The NGPA

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit .

