2024 Global Ocean Development Forum Held, Contributing Chinese Wisdom To Global Ocean Sustainability

The 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum recently opened in Qingdao, bringing together 667 representatives, experts, and scholars from marine-related organizations, universities, research institutions, and enterprises across 41 countries and regions. Through both and offline formats, they engaged in discussions to deepen international cooperation in marine economy, science and technology, ecology, and other areas.

The forum, themed "From Blue to the Future -- Building a Healthy and Prosperous Ocean, and Creating a Sustainable Future," was co-hosted by the Shandong Provincial People's Government and the Ministry of Natural Resources of China, co-organized by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Shandong Provincial Department of Natural Resources, and the Shandong Ocean Bureau, and implemented by the Qingdao Municipal Marine Development Bureau and the Qingdao West Coast New Area Administrative Committee.

The forum featured a diverse range of 12 main activities, including the opening ceremony and main forum, the East Asia Ocean Cooperation Platform Qingdao Dialogue, four parallel forums, and six special events. During the opening ceremony, the 2024 China Ocean Development Index Report and the Qingdao Initiative for 2024 Global Ocean Development Forum were released, and 30 key marine projects from Shandong Province were signed on-site.

The 30 key marine projects in Shandong Province that were signed on-site have a total investment of 65.6 billion yuan. These projects involve fields such as marine new energy and materials, marine transportation, marine engineering equipment manufacturing, and marine biotechnology. These projects aim to promote the deep integration of innovation chains, industrial chains, capital chains, and talent chains, helping to advance the marine economy.

As the host city for the event, Qingdao issued a global initiative to jointly build prosperous, innovative, beautiful, and connected oceans, and create a healthier, more prosperous, and sustainable marine future, allowing the benefits of blue development to be shared by all of humanity.

Looking ahead, the Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Qingdao Municipal People's Government will continue strengthening complementary advantages and resource synergies and focus on global marine hotspots to establish the Global Ocean Development Forum as an internationally leading, technology-driven, and sustainable platform for ocean cooperation.

Source: Shandong Ocean Bureau & Qingdao Municipal People's Government

