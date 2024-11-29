SEALSQ And Parent Company Wisekey Advance AI Integration

Advancement is rooted in OISTE.ORG Foundation's Digital Human Rights Declaration

Geneva, Switzerland – November 29, 2024 – SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum solutions, in collaboration with parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), today announced the continued integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their platforms, building on the foundational principles of the Digital Human Rights Declaration promoted by the Foundation. This declaration underscores the importance of protecting individual rights in the digital age, ensuring that technological advancements serve humanity responsibly.

AI Innovations Supporting Cybersecurity and Individual Protection

WISeKey and SEALSQ are leveraging AI to enhance their cybersecurity measures, streamline identity management, and foster operational efficiency. These developments are guided by ethical frameworks that prioritize individual protection:

The WISeAI.IO platform incorporates advanced machine-learning algorithms to fortify Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems. By analyzing vast datasets on certificate issuance and usage, the platform creates behavioral baselines to identify anomalies. This proactive approach helps detect potential unauthorized activities and strengthens overall cybersecurity.

2. Integration of Generative AI

In March 2023, WISeKey integrated Generative AI into its WISeAI.IO AIoT platform, enabling IoT devices to learn autonomously and adapt to real-world environments. This capability enhances decision-making and personalization, empowering devices such as smart home systems to dynamically adjust settings based on user preferences, improving user experiences while maintaining security.

3. INeS AI Security Broker

The INeS AI Security Broker, launched in October 2024, blends AI and PKI technologies to automate digital certificate and identity management across IoT ecosystems. The broker facilitates seamless certificate issuance and lifecycle management while leveraging AI insights to identify real-time threats, ensuring secure and efficient operations for extensive device networks.

4. AI-Enhanced Post-Quantum Semiconductors

In a bold step toward the quantum era, WISeKey and SEALSQ are working to develop AI-enhanced post-quantum semiconductors to tackle emerging cybersecurity challenges. This innovative approach will integrate AI into semiconductor design, enabling predictive IoT analysis systems that improve operational efficiency and strengthen defenses against advanced threats.

Guided by the Principles of the Digital Human Rights Declaration

These AI-driven advancements are firmly anchored in the Foundation's Digital Human Rights Declaration, which advocates for safeguarding individuals' rights and privacy in the digital landscape. By prioritizing ethical AI integration, WISeKey and SEALSQ ensure that their technologies align with the principles of human-centric development, creating secure digital ecosystems that empower and protect individuals.

Driving Innovation in Cybersecurity

The strategic integration of AI positions SEALSQ and WISeKey at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Their commitment to enhancing digital identity management, threat detection, and IoT security reflects a forward-thinking approach to tackling the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital environment.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. SEALSQ Corp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

