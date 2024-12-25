عربي


Ambassador Al-Tarawneh Discusses Enhancing Cooperation With Iraq In Field Of Energy, Gas

12/25/2024 11:06:39 PM

Baghdad, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Maher Al-Tarawneh, the ambassador of Jordan to Iraq, spoke with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani Al-Sawad about the two nations' cooperative efforts in the energy and oil sectors.
In a statement released today, the Jordanian Embassy in Iraq said that the discussion covered measures to improve the two countries' bilateral ties in a way that benefits both sides and advances sustainable development.

Jordan News Agency

