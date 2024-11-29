(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Galaxy Macau Unveils the "Symphony of Joy" Festive Celebration, Lighting Up the City with up to 25 Million in Rewards" data-link=" Macau Unveils the "Symphony of Joy" Festive Celebration, Lighting Up the City with up to 25 Million in Rewards" class="whatsapp">Shar MACAU SAR - OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - As winter sets in, the festive spirit comes alive at Galaxy Macau, the luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as 'Galaxy Macau'), with the launch of its 'Symphony of Joy' festive campaign. The sumptuous series of festive celebrations was officially kicked off on November 28 with a special launch ceremony, which was graced by the presences of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, along with executives from Galaxy Entertainment Group and distinguished guests.







Festive spirit comes alive at Galaxy Macau with the launch of its Symphony of Joy festive campaign on November 28. The ceremony was graced by the presences of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (second from the right), along with executives from Galaxy Entertainment Group and distinguished guests.

This year's theme, 'Symphony of Joy Fulfill Your Joy List,' introduces a European-style Christmas village for the first time, creating a magical destination for guests to realize their holiday wishes. Stirring up the joy in this festive season, the celebration features up to MOP 25 million in rewards across resort indulgences, culinary delights, exhilarating entertainment, and upscale shopping. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR, celebrated with an array of spectacular offers for residents and visitors alike across all Galaxy Entertainment Group properties.







At the launch ceremony of Symphony of Joy, dancers in festive custom performed and enlivened the event in style.

The launch ceremony took place at the enchanting 'Joy Village' situated at the Pearl Lobby. Under a beautifully decorated gigantic Christmas tree, a village of five houses create a picturesque scene reminiscent of a quaint European village. The ambiance is further enriched by sparkling lights, festive decorations, and a captivating piano performance by Macau's pianist, Margarita Cheung.







Symphony of Joy introduces a European-style Christmas village at Peral Lobby, creating a magical destination for guests to realize their holiday wishes.

In his remarks, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau, stated, 'Our festive campaign, featuring unique experiences, have become a staple that draws visitors from near and far. In line with the Macau SAR Government's 'Tourism +' strategy, we will continue to enrich the entertainment, arts, and cultural landscape in Macau, further strengthening the city's position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.'

As guests on stage activated the switch, they officially illuminated the 'Symphony of Joy.' Enchanted snowflakes fell under dazzling lights, while dancers transformed into Christmas fairies, gracefully performing as the sound and light show ignited the festive spirit.

Unparalleled Shopping Rewards Across the City

This season, a Symphony of Joy resounds throughout the resort as Galaxy Macau gives away up to $25 million in prizes, including up to $16 million in unconditional shopping rebate with $25,000 gift certificate daily instant win. Guests who use Alipay (Mainland China version) when shopping the designated brands at Galaxy Promenade may receive vouchers up to $1000.







Galaxy Macau celebrates this winter holidays with up to 25 million in rewards.

To participate in the instant lucky draw in the 'House of Prizes ' at 'Joy Village', guests may register as a Galaxy Ultimate member on the Galaxy Macau WeChat Mini Program. Enter for a chance to win prizes totaling up to $8 million, including luxury hotel stays, concert tickets, Air Macau flights, dining vouchers, and more. To participate, guests spend $1,000 or more at Galaxy Macau, or present valid hotel key cards with holders, or show tickets from Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre.

Additionally, guests may get a postcard at Galaxy Macau, fill it in and drop it at the 1/F postbox for a chance to win a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau with breakfast for two. All are welcome to share festive moments on RED, Instagram or Facebook with the designated hashtags to redeem a gift in the Pearl Lobby (first-come, first-served). Also participate in Galaxy Macau's RED online game 'Fulfill Your Joy List at Galaxy Macau' for the chance to win a round trip flight ticket, complimentary stay or other prizes; one lucky guest will even be selected and have their wish list fulfilled by gift certificates!

Discover Festive Surprise in 'Joy Village'

This year's 'Joy Village' combines traditional western holiday elements with interactive experiences. Step inside the stylish 'Crystal House' that sparkles with Jimmy Choo's newest selections of party handbags and accessories; discover the art of fragrance at the 'Perfumery' from Penhaligon's Bakery; satisfy the child in you at the playful 'House of Fun' with the latest designs of the most huggable and lovable UMJ Jellycat plush toys; or write a postcard at the 'Post Office'. There's even a 'House of Prizes' where guests could win their share of up to $8 million prize pool.







Festive spirit blooms at Galaxy Macau as festive installations are placed across the integrated resort.

The festive atmosphere extends far beyond this, featuring scattered Christmas installations and dazzling lights throughout the resort. This enchanting setting is perfect for capturing photos that will surely be the highlight of your social media feed. Capture your joyous moments with colorful lighting and effects inside of the Joy Studio at the Jade Lobby, and create everlasting festive memories.

Festive Dining and Parties, up to 25% Discount

Galaxy Macau presents a festive feast featuring international culinary delights. Several signature restaurants are offering holiday-themed set menus showcasing flavors from Italy, France, Japan, China, Thailand, and more. Whether you're gathering with family to enjoy a lavish buffet at Andaz Kitchen, The Ritz-Carlton Caf, or a Michelin-starred dinner at 8 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Lai Heen with your loved ones, or indulging in exquisite afternoon tea with friends at CHA BEI and Nagomi, or having a casual drink at The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge and The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, this series of festive culinary experiences will awaken your taste buds, making it the perfect time to celebrate with family and friends and create joyful memories. To enhance the festive spirit in the city, Galaxy Macau proudly offers exclusive hotel packages and dining discounts to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR.

Celebrate Christmas Performances and Exciting Activities

This holiday season, Galaxy Macau invites guests to enjoy a range of festive activities, including countdown parties and magical Christmas parades. The beloved Wavey will meet and greet guests alongside talented dancers and musicians, while 'Santa Claus' will be available for photos and warm holiday greetings.

For more details on the exciting events and offers, please visit the Galaxy Macau official website at , or follow the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Douyin.

(Note: The currency of all prices mentioned is MOP.)

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #SymphonyofJoy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit



,



and



.



Galaxy Entertainment Group