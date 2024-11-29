MP: Santan Hindu Ekta Padyatra Concludes At Orchha’S Ram Raja Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 29 (IANS) Nine-day 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta' padyatra (foot march) led by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri concluded on Friday.

With the concept of uniting Hindu people, the padyatra, which started from Bageshwar Dham Ashram in Chhatarpur district on November 21, after covering a distance of 160 km, reached Orchha's Raja temple in Tikamgarh district on Friday.

Local people welcomed Shastri's padyatra with flower showers and hailing Lord Ram and Hanuman. A large number of devotees and religious seers were also present on the occasion.

Upon reaching Raja Ram temple, Shastri hoisted a saffron flag (dharma dhwaja) at the premises, the mark the conclusion of his padyatra.

On the occasion, Shastri announced that he would start the second round of padyatra from Brindavan (Uttar Pradesh) to Delhi.

"We can't sit in homes until our mother and daughter feel unsafe. This yatra concluded today, but the next yatra will be started from Brindavan to Delhi," Shastri said.

Meanwhile, large number of police personnel were deployed at the temple premises and also the route earmarked for padyatra. Several VIP guests and seers will stay at a guest house in Orchha on Friday.

A senior police official told media persons that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that the devotees visiting at temple could offer their prayers.

"More than 2 lakh people are expected to receive 'prasad' and to offer their prayer at Raja Ram temple. Special arrangements have been made for the VIP guests," a police official said.

During nine days yatra, that passed through several districts - Chhatarpur, Niwari, Jhansi (UP) and Tikamgarh, participated by politicians from different different states, a couple of Bollywood actors and a large number of religious seers.