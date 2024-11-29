Canon Medical Systems' Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition Wins The 2024 Best New Radiology Device At The Minnies Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tustin, Ca, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems is thrilled to announce that its Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition CT scanner has been awarded the 2024 Best New Radiology Device at the annual Minnies Awards. This event celebrates excellence and innovation in radiology. This flagship CT scanner, unveiled at RSNA 2023, represents Canon's commitment to advancing radiology with pioneering and enhanced clinical workflows.

The Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition features Canon's wide-area (16cm) detector CT combined with Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) Deep Learning Reconstruction and the INSTINX AI-assisted workflow experience . This powerful combination delivers Super Resolution 1024 matrix images designed to maximize resolution of the detector, with an ultra-fast 0.24second rotation speed, enabling the system's ability to simplify advanced imaging - such as ONE Beat Cardiac CT scanning for patients with high heart rates. Canon's unique approach of using Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technologies with SilverBeam X-ray beam shaping filter redefines how high resolution and low dose can be enhanced using conventional CT. With continuing challenges in access to qualified medical technicians, the intuitive operation and intelligent automated workflows of the INSTINX solution enables consistency in between qualified operators to help support physicians in providing high-quality care.

"With the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition, we're empowering clinicians to make faster, confident decisions with sharper images and automated workflows," said Dhruv Mehta, Managing Director, Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems . "This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing imaging technology to improve patient outcomes."

Satrajit Misra, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Canon Medical Systems , added, "This award affirms Canon's dedication to meaningful innovation. The Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition's AI-driven features enhance care efficiency and quality, offering clinicians reliable imaging solutions in even the most demanding environments. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in medical imaging, and we look forward to continuing to lead in radiology through meaningful advancements in healthcare technology.”

For more information on the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition and Canon Medical's other advanced imaging solutions, please visit here .

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services

radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website:

CONTACT: Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 ...n