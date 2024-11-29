(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai– Nov. 29, 2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced key advancements on the HPE GreenLake cloud that simplify management across complex, heterogenous hybrid IT environments and enable customers to increase agility and innovation.



HPE VM Essentials (VME) Software: HPE VM Essentials is a unified VM management experience that provides customers with choice and flexibility for managing their virtualized workloads across hybrid environments. The new solution simplifies management by integrating existing virtualized workloads with the new HPE VME hypervisor. HPE VM Essentials supports leading storage protocols, distributed workload placement, high availability, live migration and integrated data protection. By modernizing with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE VM Essentials, enterprises can save up to 5x TCO1.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000: New object storage offers exceptional performance and massive scalability, enabling enterprises to store and retrieve data faster. The X10000 is designed for exabyte scale and achieves up to 6x faster performance versus the competition2. HPE's differentiated multi-protocol (MP) disaggregated architecture for block, file and object storage, simplifies fleet management across hybrid environments and saves customers up to 40%3.

New solutions for organizations in regulated environments: HPE will introduce disconnected management for its private cloud and block storage offering, enabling a cloud experience at sites that cannot have an internet connection. Qualified partners will also be able to deliver sovereign private cloud solutions powered by HPE GreenLake. HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, expands partner ecosystem and supported use cases: HPE has added six new partners to the Unleash AI program to accelerate time to market with solutions for specialized AI use cases. In addition, Deloitte has expanded its collaboration with HPE and will deploy its AI solutions such as C-Suite AI with HPE Private Cloud AI.

“To realize the full potential of hybrid cloud and AI, enterprises need a hybrid-by-design approach,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE.“Today, we are proud to announce the most complete HPE GreenLake portfolio to date. With these new offerings, HPE GreenLake cloud delivers a future-proof cloud operating model for virtualized, cloud-native and AI workloads.”





The recent acquisition of Morpheus Data enables HPE GreenLake cloud to further unify and simplify IT operations for customers. HPE VM Essentials is the first step in utilizing Morpheus across the HPE portfolio. Customers have the flexibility to manage existing virtualized workloads or re-platform to the HPE VME hypervisor, while experiencing a simple VM-vending experience across both stacks.



Reduce costs with HPE's built-in KVM-based hypervisor: HPE VM Essentials reduces cost for customers with cost-effective per-socket pricing and built-in support for brownfield VM discovery and VM-as-a-service provisioning.

Simplify management by integrating existing workloads: The software can also integrate customers' existing hypervisor clusters to enable management and provisioning of VM workloads and kernel-based virtual machines (KVM) from one simple interface, along with basic VM image conversion to HPE VM Essentials. Futureproof IT estates with flexible delivery and upgrade paths: HPE VM Essentials will be available as standalone software and integrated into HPE Private Cloud solutions. Customers can also upgrade to full Morpheus PlatformOps to add extensive hybrid cloud management, governance and cost management capabilities.

HPE VM Essentials is backed by HPE's global support network and ecosystem of independent software vendors. Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security, and Commvault, a leader in cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, intend to support HPE VM Essentials, providing VM backup and recovery services.

“HPE VM Essentials provides a real alternative to the status quo. With support for my existing hypervisor and a flexible path for future workloads, we can modernize our business for operational and resource efficiency,” Chris Macken, vice president of IT operations and security, Cambrian Credit Union.

The new HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 object storage is designed for exabyte scale and optimized to enable enterprises to store and retrieve object data faster. The X10000's exceptional performance is ideal for high-speed data lakes and modern data protection. With this new offering, HPE further simplifies storage management through a single disaggregated architecture for block, file and object storage and the intuitive cloud management of HPE GreenLake cloud.



Access object data faster at massive scale: All-flash fast object storage leverages HPE's disaggregated, shared-everything MP storage architecture, which allows enterprises to scale capacity and performance independently. The X10000 incorporates HPE's new simplified branding alongside the HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000, formerly HPE GreenLake for Block Storage. Rapidly recover with modern data protection: The X10000 provides massive restore bandwidth, enabling faster data restore for rapid backup and recovery of mission-critical applications. The S3-compatible object-storage interface and deduplication supports up to 20x data reduction and streamlines integration with any backup solution. The X10000 is certified for backup by industry-leading vendors including Commvault and Veeam® and is being validated with other leading vendors.

HPE is collaborating with NVIDIA to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory, system memory and the X10000, which is critical for AI applications. This direct path will further increase system bandwidth, decrease latency and improve GPU utilization.

With the acceleration of AI innovation, data has become even more vital to national security and economic competitiveness. Many nations, cities, healthcare organizations, infrastructure providers and research labs want a cloud operating model without exposing sensitive data or IP to open networks. HPE addresses these challenges with new HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected. These air-gapped private cloud and block storage solutions provide a cloud experience with disconnected management.

Authorized HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners will be able deliver sovereign private cloud services powered by HPE GreenLake. Starting in Europe, partners can create sovereign cloud capabilities that meet local, regional and industry-specific regulations. These partners can earn the HPE Sovereignty competency which demonstrates expertise using HPE GreenLake cloud to provide secure private clouds within a hosted environment or within customers' own data centers.

AI is a complex hybrid workload that is difficult and expensive for enterprises to deploy and scale. In September, HPE announced the Unleash AI program to accelerate time to value for enterprise customers through validated solutions for HPE Private Cloud AI. HPE has added six new partners to Unleash AI: Codeium, Contextual, Dataiku, IronYun, Securiti, and Writer. These partners will enable a variety of high-value use cases including AI-powered software development, advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), intelligent video analytics, and solutions for building safe and secure GenAI systems.



HPE VM Essentials as standalone software is planned to be generally available in December and qualified to run with recent HPE ProLiant Compute and HPE Alletra Storage. HPE VM Essentials with HPE Private Cloud Business Edition is expected to be available in Spring 2025.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 will be generally available in December 2024. The X10000 with direct memory access to NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure is planned to be generally available in Summer 2025. HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected along with partner-enabled sovereign cloud services is expected to be available in Spring 2025. HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.



Customers and Partners React to the Latest Advancements in HPE GreenLake Cloud

BLOG: Optimize, Modernize and Simplify Hybrid IT with HPE VM Essentials

BLOG: Unstructured Data Storage: From Repository to Value Creator

BLOG: Introducing HPE Alletra Storage MP Simplified Brand Architecture

BLOG: Disconnected Cloud Management for High Security, Network Isolated Environments

BLOG: HPE Expands its Private Cloud AI Ecosystem through a Partnership with Deloitte, and New Curated ISV partners in their Unleash AI Partner Program NEWS BLOG: HPE Partner Ready Vantage Updates Designed to Unlock Significant Opportunity for Partners

1 Based on internal testing and analysis by HPE. For more published information, review HPE Substantiation Document .

2 Up to 6x faster than two of the leading vendors delivering object storage. Based on internal testing and analysis of publicly available data as of November 2024.

3 Based on internal use case analysis, HPE Alletra Storage MP reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) versus non-disaggregated architectures by allowing organizations to avoid over-provisioning.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: .

Victor O'Brien

...