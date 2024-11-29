Sheinbaum Says BYD’S Plan To Build A Plant In Mexico Remains Uncertain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The electric vehicle (EV) landscape in Mexico is evolving rapidly. Chinese automaker BYD Co. has expressed interest in establishing a in the country.



However, President Claudia Sheinbaum recently stated that no "firm" project proposal has been received from BYD. This development comes amid a global shift towards electric vehicles.



Chinese EV sales in Mexico have seen significant growth in recent years. BYD, China's leading EV manufacturer, has been exploring opportunities to invest in local production facilities.



The potential influx of Chinese investments in key industries like EVs and semiconductors has raised concerns in Washington. These worries stem from escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.



The situation has become more complex with Donald Trump's election and his threat of tariffs. Mexico now faces a delicate balancing act. The country needs foreign investments to boost economic growth.







However, it must also consider the potential impact on its relationship with the United States. This dilemma has led to speculation about Mexico's approach to Chinese investments.

BYD's Expansion in Mexico Faces Political Hurdles

BYD's plans for a Mexican plant are currently on hold. Jorge Vallejo, BYD's director in Mexico, revealed that the company is evaluating three finalists from 20 states. Vallejo also stated that BYD has no "Plan B" if the plant project fails due to U.S. political pressure.



Despite these uncertainties, BYD remains optimistic about its prospects in Mexico. The company aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in Mexico this year and double that number by 2025.



The situation highlights the complex interplay between business ambitions and geopolitical realities. As Mexico navigates these challenges, the outcome will likely have significant implications for its automotive industry and economic future.

