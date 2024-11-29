Supervity Partners With Evolutia To Transform Autonomous Enterprises With Multi-Agent AI Architecture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 27, 2024 - Supervity, a leading agentic AI Agent platform, has announced a strategic partnership with EvolutIA, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence and intelligent automation. Together, the companies aim to revolutionize enterprise autonomy by integrating Supervity's AI Agents into EvolutIA's advanced multi-agent architecture. This collaboration promises to empower organizations with AI-driven insights, optimized decision-making, and a future-ready operational framework.



EvolutIA specializes in enabling enterprises to achieve self-sustaining autonomy through AI, data-driven insights, and automation. Their solutions maximize efficiency, secure intellectual assets, and foster continuous innovation. By incorporating Supervity's AI Agents, EvolutIA's ecosystem will enable seamless communication and collaboration between systems, delivering enhanced enterprise ontology and taxonomy for superior data management.



Siva Moduga, Co-Founder and CEO, Supervity said, "Our partnership with EvolutIA represents a key milestone in advancing enterprise efficiency and autonomy through AI. By integrating our AI Agents into EvolutIA's multi-agent architecture, we are not only delivering intelligent automation but also paving the way for innovation and adaptability that meets the evolving needs of modern enterprises."



Chris Thilburg, CEO and Co-Founder of EvolutIA, added, "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Supervity. Their AI Agents are an integral part of our ecosystem and will allow us to deliver enterprise autonomy to our customers. Together, we are shaping a new era of intelligent operations for businesses worldwide."



This partnership highlights a shared commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions to businesses across North America and LATAM. The collaboration combines EvolutIA's expertise in enterprise autonomy with Supervity's AI Agents to enable smarter, faster, and more secure operations.





About Supervity



Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA, Supervity is a leading AI Agents platform with a global presence across 20+ countries, supported by its offices and partners. Supervity is on a mission to empower a billion users through AI, enabling them to achieve outcomes faster and more efficiently. Specializing in AI-driven solutions for businesses and professionals, Supervity transforms knowledge work through prompt based intelligent automation. Its AI Agents, designed to function as human-equivalent AI workforce, excel at reading, understanding, collaborating, engaging, and acting. Built with a proprietary blend of advanced technologies, these agents seamlessly integrate with customers' cloud platforms, ensuring enterprise-grade security and reliability.





About EvolutIA



EvolutIA is a pioneer in AI and Intelligent Automation, focused on bringing the Autonomous Enterprise to life. Their leadership team brings decades of combined experience to help our client partners harness the full potential of their data, drive AI and Agent autonomous operations, secure knowledge assets, and foster innovation for a future-proof enterprise. EvolutIA empowers organizations to achieve enterprise autonomy and self-sustaining operations by leveraging AI, data-driven insights, and automation. They maximize efficiency, optimize decision-making, and safeguard intellectual property. Their flexible, scalable AI infrastructure maintains control over data, secures internal knowledge, and drives continuous innovation.

