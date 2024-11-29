عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Parliament Approves Visa Exemptions With Saudi Arabia And Indonesia

Azerbaijan's Parliament Approves Visa Exemptions With Saudi Arabia And Indonesia


11/29/2024 5:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) has ratified agreements exempting special and diplomatic passport holders from short-term visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Azernews reports.

Azernews reports that the memorandum with Saudi Arabia, signed on September 27 in New York, was approved during today's parliamentary plenary session. The agreement allows holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports to travel without short-term visas.

Similarly, the parliament also approved a bilateral agreement with Indonesia, granting visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic and service passports. Both drafts were put to a vote and adopted, further enhancing Azerbaijan's diplomatic and international travel relations.

MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108938884


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search