Azerbaijan's Parliament Approves Visa Exemptions With Saudi Arabia And Indonesia
Date
11/29/2024 5:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) has ratified
agreements exempting special and diplomatic passport holders from
short-term visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia,
as well as Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Azernews
reports.
Azernews reports that the memorandum with Saudi Arabia, signed
on September 27 in New York, was approved during today's
parliamentary plenary session. The agreement allows holders of
diplomatic, special, and service passports to travel without
short-term visas.
Similarly, the parliament also approved a bilateral agreement
with Indonesia, granting visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic
and service passports. Both drafts were put to a vote and adopted,
further enhancing Azerbaijan's diplomatic and international travel
relations.
