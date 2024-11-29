Azerbaijan's Parliament Approves Visa Exemptions With Saudi Arabia And Indonesia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) has ratified agreements exempting special and passport holders from short-term visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Azernews reports.

Azernews reports that the memorandum with Saudi Arabia, signed on September 27 in New York, was approved during today's parliamentary plenary session. The agreement allows holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports to without short-term visas.

Similarly, the parliament also approved a bilateral agreement with Indonesia, granting visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic and service passports. Both drafts were put to a vote and adopted, further enhancing Azerbaijan's diplomatic and international travel relations.