Amid Dispute With Dhanush, Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Karma’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Amid her ongoing dispute with Dhanush, Nayanthara shared a cryptic post about karma always finding its way back.

On Friday, the took to her Instagram stories and shared a note that read,“Karma Says!!! When you destroy someone's life with lies Take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest.”

The post comes days after Dhanush filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan for the unauthorized use of clips from“Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in their documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

The case was heard in the Madras High Court on November 27. During the hearing, Justice Abdul Quiddhose directed Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and others to clarify the allegations made against them. Dhanush has also sent a legal notice to the couple, warning them of a lawsuit for using BTS visuals in the documentary.

The notice states that he will seek Rs 10 crore in damages if they proceed with using the clips.

In a recent development, Nayanthara's lawyer has responded, stating that their clients have not violated any copyright laws. Rahul Dhawan, representing the actress, clarified that the footage used in the documentary was from the actor's“personal library” and was not owned by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited.

On November 16, the 'Jawan' actress posted an open letter on Instagram wherein she criticized Dhanush for stooping to "an all-time low" after he demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore from her. The demand stemmed from a 3-second clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush, which was used in the docuseries trailer.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's lengthy letter read,“What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”