Mongolian President Pledges Full Support For People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Nov 29 (IANS) Mongolia will provide full support for measures aimed at improving the well-being of its citizens with disabilities, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said here on Friday.

"We will fully support all policies, decisions, proposals, initiatives, and actions that promote the well-being of people with disabilities and improve their quality of life," Khurelsukh said at the opening ceremony of the 'Development and Participation of People with Disabilities 2024' conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ensuring the rights, development, protection, and participation of people with disabilities is a priority in decision-making by the president and the government, he said.

There are over 110,000 people with disabilities in Mongolia, with 84 per cent being of working age. However, only 13.5 per cent are currently employed, according to the president.

Khurelsukh emphasised the importance of public and private organisations fulfilling their legal obligations to provide jobs, improve incomes and livelihoods, and ensure access to quality and inclusive social security, education, and health services for people with disabilities.