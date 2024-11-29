Lebanese PM Calls For Pressure To Halt Israeli Ceasefire Violations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 29 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, yesterday, urged pressure on Israel, to stop its violations of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, according to a statement by the Council of Ministers, Lebanon's cabinet.

Mikati made the remarks during a phone conversation with French President, Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the current situation in Lebanon after the ceasefire took effect early Wednesday.

During their conversation, Mikati expressed gratitude to for his assistance in“stopping the Israeli aggression and reaching an understanding in this regard.”

He noted that, the Lebanese army has begun missions in the south, the Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs, with plans to bolster its deployment in the southern Litani sector.

Mikati said, yesterday's violations of the ceasefire agreement resulted in injuries and significant damage.

In the first breach of the agreement, an Israeli airstrike on a car in the south-eastern village of Markaba injured two Lebanese.

Later, an Israeli drone raid on a gathering in the village of Taybeh injured four more people, Lebanese military sources said.

Earlier yesterday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that it conducted a drone strike in southern Lebanon in the morning, describing it as a warning shot.

The IDF said several“suspects,” some with vehicles, entered areas in southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the Israeli military said, it fired a warning shot near a vehicle in the Markaba area, aiming to deter it without causing casualties.

Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, paving the way for an end to a nearly 14-month conflict.

According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of its territory over the next 60 days; Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.– NNN-NNA