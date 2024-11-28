UMBRA Technologies Sues Juniper Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Umbra Technologies Has Filed a Patent Infringement Complaint against Juniper Networks (Case Number:1:2024cv01288)

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three“individual private companies in association with each other doing business collectively as Umbra Technologies” have filed a United States District Court, District of Delaware, Patent Infringement suit - Cause of Action: 35 U.S.C. § 271 Patent Infringement, against Juniper Networks, Inc. (Case Number:1:2024cv01288).The patents in suit resulted from the pioneering efforts of UMBRA Technologies in the 2010s, in the areas related to secure network optimization, virtual networks including large area or global virtual networks (GVNs), next generation software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), advanced smart routing (ASR), slingshot interconnection systems for sending files for example via remote direct memory access (RDMA), security such as multiple perimeter firewalls and other technologies. The defendant is accused of infringing these patents through the provision of their respective network virtualization products and services because of the significant advantages that can be achieved using various embodiments of the patented inventions and the patents in suit have significant commercial value for companies like Juniper.The complaint defines“UMBRA” to be the three plaintiffs collectively, with the co-plaintiffs later pleading that“UMBRA” is“the assignee and owner of the right, title and interest in and to each patent-in-suit. Plaintiff UMBRA Ltd. (UK) is a company organized under the laws of the United Kingdom for the British Virgin Islands with a place of business at OMC Chambers, Wickhams, Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, United Kingdom. Plaintiff UMBRA (US) is a company organized under the laws of the state of Delaware with a place of business at 4 Richmond Square, Suite 102, Suite 102, Providence, Rhode Island, 02906. Plaintiff UMBRA Limited (CN) is a company organized under the laws of the Hong Kong Basic Law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with a place of business at Suite 2006, 20th Floor, Hua Qin International Building, 340 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, People's Republic of China.Dated: November 28, 2024Respectfully submitted,DEVLIN LAW FIRM LLC/s/ Timothy DevlinTimothy Devlin (Del. Bar No. 4241)...James M. Lennon (Del. Bar No. 4570)...Patrick R. Delaney (Pro Hac Vice to be filed)...Joel W. Glazer (Del. Bar No. 6663) ...1526 Gilpin Ave.Wilmington, Delaware 19806Telephone: (302) 449-9010Facsimile: (302) 353-4251Attorneys for Plaintiffs,UMBRA Technologies Ltd. (UK), UMBRA Technologies Limited (CN) & UMBRA Technologies (US) Inc., dba UMBA TechnologiesAttorneys for Plaintiffs, UMBRA TechnologiesUMBRA Technologies...Visit us on social media:LinkedInmedia:

