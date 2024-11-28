Ungraduate Gamer Launches $UGG Token Tapping Into India's Crypto Market And Meme Coin Surge

(MENAFN- Chainwire) New Dehli, India, November 28th, 2024, Chainwire

UnGraduate Gamer , a prominent Indian YouTuber with over 11M subscribers and nearly 2bn views, is set to launch the $UGG token. This meme coin aims to merge India's rapid blockchain growth with the global popularity of meme coins, offering a approach to creator-driven ventures.

India's rise as a global leader for adoption, positions it as an ideal launchpad for $UGG, driven by UnGraduate Gamer, one of the country's prominent content creators. With a significant following and a role that highlights India's expanding presence in the digital assets landscape. With meme coins gaining traction worldwide, the timing of $UGG's launch may be well positioned to capture the growing intersection of influencer-driven crypto and social media virality.

Meme coins have rapidly evolved into a prominent trend in the crypto world. With 'TikTok meme tokens' now a top trend, $UGG could be positioned to spark a viral 'YouTuber meme token' movement, leveraging social media buzz to amplify its reach.

Recent successes like Iggy Azalea's $MOTHER, which achieved an all-time high market cap of $143M, and Brazilian influencer Rezende's $RZNDE, which reached an all-time high of 102x, showcase the power of creator-driven tokens. Building on this momentum, $UGG could carve its place as a notable contender, fuelled by UnGraduate Gamer's extensive reach and India's vibrant crypto community.

The token will launch on the Solana Network via a fair launch model, starting with an initial market cap of $25,510, guaranteeing an equal opportunity for fans and traders. It will be available for trading on the Raydium DEX.

The launch is supported by XCAD Network and Ape Terminal, providing strong backing from proven platforms. XCAD Network, known for creator-branded tokens, provides reliable infrastructure, while Ape Terminal, a highly regarded IDO platform backed by investors like Coinbase Ventures, Amazon, and Binance Labs, adds further credibility and market support to the project.

UnGraduate Gamer has has generated significant momentum for $UGG's debut through YouTube, Instagram, live streams, and Telegram, rallying his audience across multiple platforms. His entry into the meme token space taps into a growing trend of influencers using Web3 technologies to engage fans on a deeper level. By leveraging the viral power of meme culture and a substantial social media following, $UGG aims to reshape creator-driven crypto ventures, capitalising on India's booming crypto market and the global meme coin phenomenon.

About Ayush Dubey

Ayush Dubey, popularly known by his YouTube channel name Ungraduate Gamer, is a renowned Free Fire content creator and Indian Esports (Free Fire, PUBG, BGMI, COD) Player. He has a massive subscriber count of 11 million on YouTube. On his channel, visitors can find posts related to the latest Esports Tournaments, Trending BGMI Videos, product reviews, and more.

For updates on the fair launch of $UGG on November 29th, 2024, at 3 PM UTC, users can UnGraduate Gamer across his official channels:

YouTube

Telegram

Instagram

Twitter