Mexican Peso Strengthens Following Sheinbaum-Trump Diplomatic Exchange

The currency rose 1.25 percent, marking a significant recovery in the foreign exchange market. data shows the spot reached 20.3579 pesos per dollar.



In addition, this represents a 25.68 cent improvement from yesterday's official Banco de México closing rate of 20.6147 units. Dollar trading ranged between 20.6050 and 20.2031 units.



The Dollar gained 0.14% to 106.23 units, measuring against six major currencies. The diplomatic conversation addressed key concerns about illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking.



This dialogue helped ease market tensions following Trump's earlier threat of 25% tariffs on Mexican imports. Trading volumes remained low due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.







Market participants maintained focus on upcoming Banco de México meeting minutes while monitoring the diplomatic developments.



Vector analysts noted Trump described the conversation as "wonderful," suggesting improved bilateral relations. This positive tone helped stabilize investor confidence in Mexican assets.



Monex brokerage attributed the peso 's strength to reduced trading volume and decreased market anxiety about U.S.-Mexico trade tensions. The currency's movement reflects an immediate market response to diplomatic progress.

