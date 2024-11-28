Moana 2: Dazzling Sequel Redefines The Disney Princess With Strength, Independence And Leadership

Author: Laura O'Flanagan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Moana isn't a typical heroine, stating quite clearly in the latest instalment, Moana 2, that she is not a princess. Her friend Maui's response –“Well, a lot of people think you are” – elicited knowing laughter from the audience when I saw the film. This shows just how much Moana has redefined what it means to be a Disney princess.

Unconcerned with traditional tropes like ballgowns and romance, Moana embodies strength, independence and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. She powerfully demonstrates how human action can effect real environmental healing and transformation; through collaborating with the forces of nature, the world can be saved from environmental catastrophe.

In Moana 2, her commitment to protecting the Earth again takes centre stage – but this time going even further to deliver a powerful call for collective action, to restore environmental harmony and strengthen human interconnectedness. Answering the call of her ancestors, Moana sets out on a treacherous ocean voyage to ensure the survival of her island against the wishes of Nalo, a powerful storm god who is determined that humans should remain isolated from one another.

Moana, of course, shares several traits with earlier Disney princesses. Like Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Jasmine from Aladdin, she dreams of a life beyond the confines of her immediate world. Similar to Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Mulan, she sets off on a dangerous adventure far from home. And like all the princesses before her, Moana has animal companions – Pua the pig and Hei-Hei the chicken. But what sets Moana apart is how her connection to nature is portrayed.

Disney has a long legacy of linking its princesses with nature, from Snow White and Cinderella, who recruit small animals to assist with their domestic chores, to Elsa in Frozen who can magically control ice and snow. But Moana's relationship with the natural world is more than just symbolic interaction. Her bond with nature is an active, collaborative partnership.

This is not a typical Disney princess story of self-discovery, but of active engagement with the world around her. In the first film, Moana embarks on a dangerous oceanic journey to“restore the heart of Te Fiti” – that is, repair the environmental damage caused by the trickster demi-god Maui and restore harmony to the natural world. In doing so, she sets her island and the Disney princess in a new direction.

In the sequel, Moana is more mature, more experienced as a wayfinder, and is a highly respected member of her island community. This new story sees her lead a group of fellow islanders on a voyage to find the lost island of Motufetu and reconnect isolated island communities across the ocean. Through this, she demonstrates the power of collective action. She partners with human and non-human entities in pursuit of these goals, which will lead to better environmental outcomes and greater human connection.

Instead of simply reacting to or passively experiencing nature, as many of her Disney predecessors have, Moana works with forces of nature including the ocean, which is a key character in both films. Unlike typical 3D animation processes, where water is created through automated particle simulations, Disney artists have animated the ocean in Moana as a character, giving it more human-like movement and personality .

The water visuals are stunning in the latest film. Disney

This approach allows the ocean to become a true partner in Moana's journey, guiding her and actively engaging with her in meaningful ways as she restores balance to the environment and connects isolated island communities.

This is a visually stunning sequel that recaptures and builds on the magic of the first film, and should be seen on a large screen. Dazzling artistry fills every frame – in particular, bioluminescent sea life is spectacularly rendered. Polynesian culture is represented in more detail, with traditional rituals, dancing, artwork and singing giving the film a weightier authenticity.

As a musical, the songs are not initially quite as catchy as in the first film, but time will tell if they resonate with audiences. The characters have grown since we last encountered them. Moana flourishes in her role as both a leader and a protector of the Earth. We also see her develop into the role of“big sister” – to her younger sibling Simea and, symbolically, to all who she encounters.

There are heartfelt callbacks to the first film as we see Moana share her knowledge of the ocean and pass on the wisdom she has received from her grandmother, now in spirit, who is portrayed beautifully onscreen in human form and as a manta ray. Moana's relationship with the egotistical Maui is again a source of comedy, but now contains an emotional depth that comes from a platonic friendship with roots.

In Moana 2, the ocean is brought to life with human-like characteristics. Disney

Through Moana, we have moved into a new era of the Disney princess. Physically strong and fit, a skilled navigator and blossoming leader, she is a heroine on screen and in the world of the film, where she is depicted on decorative tapa cloths alongside gods and myths. She announces herself as“Moana of the land and of the sea”.

In her seminal work Feminism and The Mastery of Nature, ecofeminist and environmental philosopher Val Plumwood wrote:

Through stories of human interconnectedness, ecological harmony and respect for the natural world, Disney's Moana 2 appears to be doing just that.