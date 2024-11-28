عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
De Beers Group Proudly Supports The HKFDA 40Th Anniversary Gala Dinner By Sponsoring Ten Natural Diamond Pins Media Outreach Newswire APAC

De Beers Group Proudly Supports The HKFDA 40Th Anniversary Gala Dinner By Sponsoring Ten Natural Diamond Pins Media Outreach Newswire APAC


11/28/2024 3:11:21 PM

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - De Beers Group proudly supported the Hong Kong fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024, taking place at Cloud 39 Ballroom, The Henderson, on November 26th.


De Beers Group proudly supports the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024 by sponsoring ten pins, which can also be worn as pendants, each set with a 0.20 carat natural diamond.


Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) Chairman Kevin Yeung and De Beers Group Head of Natural Diamond Marketing APAC Loletta Lai

Acknowledging the significant role that natural diamonds have played throughout history in fashion, art and culture, De Beers Group sponsored ten pins, each adorned with a 0.20 carat natural diamond as a tribute to those who embodied the spirit of innovation and creative expression. The natural diamond pins were presented to four international couture designers participating in the "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" fashion show, as well as six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees.


The four international couture designers (from left to right): Charles de Vilmorin from France, Mohamed Benchellal from the Netherlands, Cheney Chan from the mainland China, and Kay Kwok from Hong Kong


The six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees: (Row 1, from left to right) artist Angelababy, Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd, and Marjorie Yang, chairman of Esquel Group. (Row 2, from left to right) Socialite Mira Yeh, the fashion brand pushBUTTON, and the digital fashion platform FabriX.
Through this partnership, De Beers Group aimed to foster a new generation of fashion and visionary creators who embraced bold aesthetics, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives, paving the way for a more conscious and dynamic future.


MENAFN28112024003551001712ID1108937216


Media OutReach Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search