De Beers Group Proudly Supports The HKFDA 40Th Anniversary Gala Dinner By Sponsoring Ten Natural Diamond Pins Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) Chairman Kevin Yeung and De Beers Group Head of Natural Diamond Marketing APAC Loletta Lai



Acknowledging the significant role that natural diamonds have played throughout history in fashion, art and culture, De Beers Group sponsored ten pins, each adorned with a 0.20 carat natural diamond as a tribute to those who embodied the spirit of innovation and creative expression. The natural diamond pins were presented to four international couture designers participating in the "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" fashion show, as well as six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees.





The four international couture designers (from left to right): Charles de Vilmorin from France, Mohamed Benchellal from the Netherlands, Cheney Chan from the mainland China, and Kay Kwok from Hong Kong





The six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees: (Row 1, from left to right) artist Angelababy, Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd, and Marjorie Yang, chairman of Esquel Group. (Row 2, from left to right) Socialite Mira Yeh, the fashion brand pushBUTTON, and the digital fashion platform FabriX.

Through this partnership, De Beers Group aimed to foster a new generation of fashion and visionary creators who embraced bold aesthetics, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives, paving the way for a more conscious and dynamic future.







