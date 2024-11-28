World's First Floating Smart Police Station Opens In Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Dubai Department has announced that the world's and the Middle East's first floating "smart" police station (SPS) will be operational by the end of 2026, Azernews reports.

The project, worth 2 billion dirhams, was presented by the Vice President and Prime of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This initiative aims to strengthen the rule of law and invest in specialized police training. Dubai Police spokesperson Faisal Al Tamimi confirmed that the floating SPS will be ready by the end of 2026 and will offer world-class advanced services at sea. The design will cater to the needs of yacht and boat owners, ensuring quick and easy access to police services. According to Al Tamimi, the project aligns with the initiative to make Dubai "the smartest and happiest city in the world."

The SPS will provide a range of 27 essential services, including crime and traffic reports, along with 33 additional services available in six languages. These services will cover a wide array of needs, such as the return of lost items and processing requests for certificates and permits. Al Tamimi added that the floating police station will operate without human intervention during the day, reducing the number of visitors to traditional service centers. It will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery.

Colonel Al Tamimi further explained that the floating SPS will be designed to accommodate the specific features of modern boats and yachts, simplifying the process of arrival, boarding, and disembarkation.

The Dubai Police Department stated that such "smart" police stations will be created not only to provide high-quality, fully automated services to local communities, but also to serve as models for similar systems around the world. Additionally, police stations in arid areas, such as airports and train stations, will incorporate the latest advancements in artificial intelligence.