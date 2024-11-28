World's First Floating Smart Police Station Opens In Dubai
The Dubai Police Department has announced that the world's and
the Middle East's first floating "smart" police station (SPS) will
be operational by the end of 2026, Azernews
reports.
The project, worth 2 billion dirhams, was presented by the Vice
President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir
of Dubai, sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This initiative
aims to strengthen the rule of law and invest in specialized police
training. Dubai Police spokesperson Faisal Al Tamimi confirmed that
the floating SPS will be ready by the end of 2026 and will offer
world-class advanced services at sea. The design will cater to the
needs of yacht and boat owners, ensuring quick and easy access to
police services. According to Al Tamimi, the project aligns with
the initiative to make Dubai "the smartest and happiest city in the
world."
The SPS will provide a range of 27 essential services, including
crime and traffic reports, along with 33 additional services
available in six languages. These services will cover a wide array
of needs, such as the return of lost items and processing requests
for certificates and permits. Al Tamimi added that the floating
police station will operate without human intervention during the
day, reducing the number of visitors to traditional service
centers. It will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics
to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery.
Colonel Al Tamimi further explained that the floating SPS will
be designed to accommodate the specific features of modern boats
and yachts, simplifying the process of arrival, boarding, and
disembarkation.
The Dubai Police Department stated that such "smart" police
stations will be created not only to provide high-quality, fully
automated services to local communities, but also to serve as
models for similar systems around the world. Additionally, police
stations in arid areas, such as airports and train stations, will
incorporate the latest advancements in artificial intelligence.
