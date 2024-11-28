Ahmed Taha Masoody Wins 4 Golds In National Pencak Silat C'ships

Held from November 16 to 21 in Srinagar, these events saw participation from over 1500 representing 32 states from across India. Despite the fierce competition, Ahmed clinched four medals across different events, showcasing his unparalleled skill and determination.

With these victories, Ahmed has now amassed an impressive total of 12 medals 2 silver and 1 bronze at the national level over the last five years, underlining his dominance in Pencak Silat. His consistency and excellence have earned him a spot at the upcoming World Championship, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 18 to 22, 2024.

Ahmed attributes his success to the unwavering support of his family and the guidance of his coaches, particularly Mr. Mohd Iqbal, who has been a key figure in shaping his martial arts journey. Speaking about his achievements, Ahmed expressed gratitude for the opportunities and pledged to bring laurels to India on the international stage. (ANB)

