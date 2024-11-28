CUS Inter-College Football Tournament Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Inter-College football Tournament, organised by Cluster University Srinagar in collaboration with Indian army (31 Sub Area), kicked off at Amar Singh College on Thursday.
The event brings together 16 teams from the eight constituent colleges of Cluster University Srinagar. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammad Mobin was the Chief Guest while Deputy GOC (31 Sub Area), Brigadier Udai Jawa was the Guest of Honour at the inaugural function.
Those present on the occasion included Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai, Registrar, Dr. Syed Wilayat Hussain Rizvi, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Mir, Nodal Principal, Prof. Seema Naz, Deans of various schools including Dr. Naseer Hussain Shah (Sciences), Dr. G.M Lone (Commerce & Management), Dr. Deeba Iqbal (Humanities & Liberal Arts) and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Kotey (Social Sciences). Principals of constituent and affiliated colleges were also present on the occasion.
Teacher Education and Sports Secretary, Dr. Munir Ahmad Mir welcomed the guests and briefed the audience about the tournament, which was followed by March Past presented by the participating teams and a pipe band performance by 31 Sub Area. The first match was played between the male teams of Amar Singh College and Govt. Degree College Eidgah.
