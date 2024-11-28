Russia Has Violated Over 400 Treaties Since Beginning Of Its Aggression In 2014 - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of its armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Russia has violated more than 400 international agreements, to which Ukraine and Russia are parties, and since 2022 it has ignored 22 fundamental international documents.

According to the presidential press service , the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, stated this at the international forum "Diplomacy Today: Ukraine's Role in Global Politics."

The event marks the 80th anniversary of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. A total of 700 people took part in the forum. Among them were Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Olena Kovalska, representatives of diplomatic missions, faculty and students. They discussed current issues and challenges of diplomacy.

Yermak stressed that Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is the most serious violation of international law since World War II. It has resulted in food, energy and environmental crises that are felt around the world. Therefore, one of the goals of Ukrainian diplomacy today is to revive the system of international law.

He also noted that diplomatic efforts had rallied all the nations of Europe and many countries around Ukraine since the first hours of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion.

"We have ensured that the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' becomes a reality thanks to our active diplomatic presence at all major international platforms: from the UN and G7 to EU and NATO Summits. Ukraine participated in the Arab League Meeting and the G20 Summit. And these are not just symbolic steps – it is a clear signal that the world is ready to hear Ukraine and act together with us," Yermak said.

Additionally, he pointed out that after the outbreak of full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine's team moved away from classical methods of diplomacy and began to work informally, through personal contacts, engaging not only with state leaders and politicians, but also with celebrities.

He described the Peace Formula, presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 Summit in Indonesia in 2022, as one of Ukraine's essential achievements.

"Over these two years, we have become stronger on our irreversible path to NATO. Ukraine has already proven its role as a key guarantor of security in Europe. We are not only proclaiming NATO standards, we are implementing them in our Armed Forces," Yermak said.

He urged the partners to bolster their support for Ukraine and aid in implementing the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula to secure a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the whole world