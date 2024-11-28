Kurram's Struggle: Severe Shortages Of Medicine And Food Amid Ongoing Violence, Death Toll Reaches 110

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) KURRAM- As armed clashes in Kurram district enter their second week, residents face mounting hardships due to a critical shortage of essential supplies. Hospitals are running out of medicines and oxygen, while markets lack necessities, exacerbating the suffering of the population trapped in the conflict zone.

Violence persists in areas such as Sangina, Sadda, Balishkhel, and Khar Kallay, with eight more lives lost and 13 in the past 24 hours alone. The clashes erupted after a deadly attack on a passenger convoy on November 21, leading to a death toll that now stands at 110, with over 150 injured.

The continued closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway has disrupted the supply chain, and trade at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan remains suspended. Internet and mobile phone services have been cut off, deepening the isolation of the region. Schools have been shut for a week due to fuel shortages and insecurity, according to Muhammad Hayat Khan, Chairman of the Private Education Network.

Local representatives have urged authorities to take immediate action to open roads and ensure the delivery of critical supplies. Dr. Mir Hussain Jan, Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Parachinar, warned that the hospital's dwindling stock of oxygen and medicines is making it increasingly difficult to treat the injured.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud announced that a grand peace jirga from Kohat Division is being transported to Kurram to mediate between the warring tribes. Despite ongoing efforts for a ceasefire, violence continues to grip the district, leaving the community desperate for peace and relief.