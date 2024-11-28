What Is The Impact Of The Current Weather On Sri Lanka?

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 28 (NewsWire) – Twelve (12) persons are reported dead due to inclement weather conditions in Sri Lanka, per the data of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) as of 10.00 am today.

According to the DMC, eight deaths have been reported from Ampara and one each from the Badulla, Puttalam, Trincomalee, and Vavuniya districts.



The DMC further stated that two persons were reported missing and 17 were reported due to various disaster incidents.



Meanwhile, a total of 335,155 persons from 99,876 families have been severely affected across 23 districts.



The DMC states that 27,717 persons from 8,678 families are placed in 279 safety shelters, while 61,290 persons from 18,025 families have been relocated to houses of relatives.



A total of 1,708 houses have been partially damaged and 95 houses have been destroyed due to inclement weather.



Furthermore, landslide warnings have been issued to the Badulla, Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura districts, effective until 12.00 pm today.

The DMC states yellow, amber, and red alerts have been issued to some areas of the said districts, with people being requested to evacuate from high-risk areas.

Also, the sluice gates of several reservoirs in the Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Vavuniya, Kandy, Badulla, Polonnaruwa, and Nuwara Eliya areas were opened at 06.00 am today.



As a result, flood warnings have been issued due to the rise in the water levels of the Mahaweli River, Heda Oya, Deduru Oya, Mundeni Aru, Malwathu Oya, Kala Oya, and Kelani River.

Roadblocks have also been reported in the Matara, Badulla, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Nuwara Eliya, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, and Ampara districts as of this morning.



A total of 2723 personnel from the tri-forces have been deployed for relief activities in disaster-stricken areas.