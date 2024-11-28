President Mulino In Boquete Urged The National Assembly To Approve The Reform Of The CSS And To Stop The Political Discourse

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Boquete is the center of the commemoration of the 203 years of independence of Panama from Spain, Thursday, November 28, with parades and commemorative events that include the presence of the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino. In his speech, President Mulino referred to the reform of the Social Security Fund, stating that it does not represent just another project, but rather one to save and rescue an institution that is very expensive for all insured persons. He urged the National Assembly to abandon discourse and overcome these differences in order to speed up the approval of this legal reform. “The National Assembly of Deputies must stand up to this vulgar and politicking discourse and understand that the role they must play must be constructive and lay the foundations for leaving a very important legacy that represents saving the Social Security Fund for present and future generations.”

He indicated that only with this reform will the insured and pensioners of the CSS be able to receive their full amount in January and not 13% less because the money has run out.“We cannot allow that,” he said, indicating that with the reform, resources can be guaranteed and the CSS will be robust and financially sustainable.

He added that this law is possible.“It has important components to ensure not only the survival of the system, which goes beyond social security,” he said, indicating that he is satisfied with making the effort.“This is a game for all of us, the Assembly and the Executive, and I will not stop pushing this law. There are all those people who will say interesting things and others who will let their tongues out,” he said, indicating that he hopes that after Mother's Day, that is, December 8, the law can be approved and sanctioned before December 31.



“The law is not going to be withdrawn,” he said. Precisely on a day like today in the year 1821, Panama separated from Spain in a libertarian struggle that had already begun previously in several countries in the region. In a review by the University of Panama, it is recalled that the Act of Independence of the Isthmus, in addition to proclaiming the city of Panama free and sovereign, also incorporated the acts of Independence of the Villa de Los Santos and Santiago de Veraguas, which ended the Spanish era in Panama. “The Isthmus of Panama was proclaimed free and independent in the place where the Independence Park or Cathedral is located today in the district of San Felipe, where a meeting was held by the council of the city of Panama, military, ecclesiastical and civil authorities and after discussing the existing situation they ended up proclaiming, in accordance with the general rest of all the peoples, the independence of Panama, where the Isthmus was declared free and independent from the Spanish Crown,” cites the weekly La Universidad, of the main Panamanian educational institution.

At the events in Boquete, Eduardo Rodríguez, mayor of that town, gave a speech highlighting how the events of November 28th led the country towards a united and progressive future, a legacy that must be maintained from generation to generation. The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, highlighted that after the impact of heavy rains, Boquete woke up calm on Thursday and highlighted the tourism and investment potential that this area has. “This has to be an area, and it is an area that produces food and very good food, but it also produces tourism, which is a quick way to generate employment and well-being,” said the national leader. He said that this potential has been interrupted by bad governments.“We have faith and commitment that our government will be for the Panamanian people without benefiting ourselves,” he added. President also reiterated that the plan to build the train from Panama to Chiriquí will continue.