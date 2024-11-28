New Data Quadrant Report From Info-Tech Research Group Reveals The Top SIEM Solutions For Threat Detection And Compliance Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The recently published Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights the top SIEM solutions to combat evolving cyberthreats. The report insights are based on user feedback on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual Security Information and Event Management Data Quadrant Report , which highlights the top providers for 2024. Based on data from

SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and

a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, the newly published report identifies four SIEM providers as the Gold Medalists in the category.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software enables real-time analysis of log and event data, which enables threat detection, event correlation, and incident response. SIEM combines these capabilities with security information management (SIM) for comprehensive insights into security events across organizational infrastructure.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities.

These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score

(CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 890 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top SIEM software providers for the 2024 SIEM Data Quadrant report. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to streamline cybersecurity strategies.

The 2024 Security Information and Event Management - Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:



Trellix Security Manager , 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Splunk Enterprise Security , 8.6 CS, ranked high for ease of integration.

Microsoft Sentinel , 8.3 CS, ranked high for breadth of features. IBM Security QRadar , 8.1 CS, ranked high for ease of administration.

Analyst Insight:

"In a world increasingly dominated by outsourced managed detection and response solutions, organizations still need to strategically consider their SIEM approach," says Fred Chagnon , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "With the growing reliance on external support for security incident detection and response, information security leaders must determine if operating a SIEM internally remains a strategic advantage. When SOC functions are outsourced, it's crucial to evaluate the necessity of an internal SIEM. However, valid reasons for maintaining an in-house SIEM persist. For example, incorporating log data beyond security information and events, requiring granular customization of audit reports, or demanding specific data governance controls may necessitate an internal solution."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.



Read the full report: Best Security Information and Event Manager Providers 2024

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .



