Guest Opinion: Journey Through Xinjiang - Unveiling The Truth

On my way to visit Emin County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, I was captivated by the breathtaking landscape. Lush greenery stretched across Xinjiang, with trees offering a soothing sense of comfort. The fruit trees lining the roadsides made me wish never to leave, thanks to the beauty of nature, the purity of the air, and the wonderful atmosphere.

TRUTH-SEEKING TRIP

The journey began with a trip to Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, where I joined an Arab media delegation for the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road. I was particularly excited about the chance to visit Xinjiang and see the truth behind Western media reports about the Uygur people.

What I witnessed there was completely different from what I had imagined and read in reports by Western media. From the moment we arrived in the old city of Kashgar, we were showered with welcome and hospitality. I had even planned to go on a diet during my visit to China, but the generosity of the citizens, their delicious cuisine, and the irresistible smell of kebabs everywhere made it impossible.

When we visited Kashgar, I felt like I was living in the scenes of“One Thousand and One Nights.” I imagined Sindbad peeking at us from the balconies of the houses and Aladdin running beside us, fleeing from Jafar's soldiers. The enjoyment increased with our visit to a popular cafe where we enjoyed traditional songs and dances.

We visited the Comprehensive Management Memorial Hall for the Protection of the Old Town of Kashgar and learned about the living conditions of the Uygur people in the past, when many lived in old, rundown houses that offered little protection from snow and rain. The government developed the area into a modern city, preserving the traditional architectural style while significantly improving living conditions.

We also paid a visit to the Id Kah Mosque and met the imam, who explained how the government renovated and maintained it, how it welcomes Muslims from around the world, and how it sends delegations to Egypt's Al-Azhar to study Islam.











SECRETS TO GREAT CHANGES

During our journey, we discovered the reasons for the abundant and happy life of the people in Xinjiang. We visited an animal breeding company, a safflower oil enterprise, and an agricultural company utilizing advanced techniques to concentrate UV rays on plants, reducing cultivation time and boosting yields.

Companies in Xinjiang are actively working to improve living conditions for locals by creating job opportunities. By investing in modern agricultural and industrial projects, they generate thousands of jobs for residents. This approach not only enhances production efficiency but also offers valuable training and employment for the local community.

During our visit to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum in Urumqi, we were impressed by the exhibits detailing the government's development plans for the region. The focus was on enhancing living standards and economic growth, with particular attention to ethnic minorities.

These plans include the development of infrastructure through the construction and expansion of road networks, railways, and airports, facilitating mobility and enhancing trade. Additionally, healthcare and educational facilities have been improved, and new housing has been provided. To gear up growth, special economic zones and free trade areas have been established to attract foreign and local investments, alongside the modernization of the agriculture and industry sectors with state-of-the-art technologies.

Many cultural and religious sites have been restored and renovated to preserve the region's heritage while promoting cultural tourism. These efforts have not only enhanced the landscape and improved living conditions but also stimulated economic development and preserved cultural and religious sites in the region.











SOLID NUMBERS

The significant economic growth in recent years Xinjiang has achieved are evident in charts. Data from Urumqi Customs showed that the region's total import and export volume in the January-August period reached 285.32 billion yuan (40.55 billion U.S. dollars)

Xinjiang's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) rose by 28 percent year on year, accounting for 92.5 percent of the region's total foreign trade in the first eight months.

Besides, modern agricultural technology has helped the region become an important agricultural production base in China. Xinjiang contributed more than 90 percent of China's cotton output in 2023, harvesting a total of 5.12 million tonnes of cotton.

Before my trip, I often read false claims in Western media about Xinjiang, such as tightening religious restrictions on the Uygurs, so-called“forced labor,” and the region being closed off to the outside world. However, what I witnessed firsthand proved the opposite.

In reality, Xinjiang's development stems from the Chinese government's policies that focus on enhancing infrastructure, accelerating economic growth, religious freedom, and education and training for ethnic minorities.

Additionally, the BRI, a development initiative of global historical and economic importance helps connect Xinjiang to places across the world and boost its development by improving transport infrastructure, attracting investments, and enhancing international cooperation. These synchronized measures contribute to creating an enriched modern life for people in Xinjiang and promote understanding and harmony among different ethnicities and cultures.





Editor's note: Fady Philip Nathan is the Cairo office manager of Al-Arab Kuwaiti electronic newspaper.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of Xinhua News Agency.