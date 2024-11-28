Msheireb Properties Wins Double Honours At Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties has won two major accolades at the Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2024, securing the Liveable City Initiative of the Year award for Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Conservation and Heritage Initiative of the Year award for Msheireb Museums.

The awards recognise organisations and projects that drive meaningful change across the and industries, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and heritage conservation.

The Big 5 Global Impact Awards showcase outstanding achievements in the construction and built environment industry.

The winning initiatives are those that significantly contribute to urban development, sustainability, and technological advancements in the sector.

Msheireb Properties chief executive officer Ali al-Kuwari said it is proud to receive both these prestigious awards, which recognise its commitment to creating sustainable, liveable spaces while preserving the cultural heritage.

"Winning the Liveable City Initiative of the Year award is especially meaningful as Msheireb Downtown Doha is the home and place of work for so many of us. We see every day the joyful experiences visitors have when they stroll through the streets, go to work, shop, and enjoy time with their friends and family in our neighbourhood," he said.

The Conservation and Heritage Initiative of the Year award reaffirms its dedication to honouring Qatar's heritage while embracing innovation and sustainability, according to him.

Msheireb Museums are a cornerstone of our vision to create spaces that educate, inspire, and connect communities globally. Msheireb Properties will continue to expand its cultural programming and enhance its offerings to ensure the legacy of Msheireb Museums endures for generations," he added.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, home to Msheireb Museums, has been clinching top honours across several major awards this month, including winning the AIA Middle East Award for Urban Design and Planning from the American Institute of Architects.

