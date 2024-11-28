Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Named 2024 Winner For Managed Cyber Risk Reduction And Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Named 2024 Winner for Managed Risk Reduction (MCRR) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc. ( ), a leader in cybersecurity services and consulting, is proud to announce that it has received the Top Infosec Innovator award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's premier electronic information security publication. The categories in which Stealth-ISS was awarded are:

- Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) – Most Innovative Company

- Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) – Hot Company

Now in its 12th year, these awards are recognized globally for showcasing companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation in defending against cyber threats. Judging took place throughout October 2024, with winners announced online, in print, and during Cyber Defense Con 2024, held from October 31 to November 1, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. A select group of winners will showcase their innovative solutions to top global CISOs at an invitation-only conference. The companies recognized in this year's awards program represent the pinnacle of innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity field. Each winner was carefully selected by the judges, showcasing expertise, vision, and impact in information security, risk, and compliance.

Stealth-ISS Group is acknowledged for its unique value propositions and service delivery-particularly in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Managed Services, Security and AI, CMMC, and its fully managed U.S.-based Cybersecurity, SOC, and Incident Response Services. This award positions Stealth-ISS as a thought leader in the industry, emphasizing quality customer service.

“We're thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and sought-after cybersecurity awards. Being acknowledged as the Most Innovative Company for Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) is a key achievement. Although the security landscape is expansive, we see many companies struggling with risk management. It can be a complicated and confusing area, which is why we have established our Managed Risk Management service-a one-stop shop for Governance, Risk, and Compliance, combined with managed security services,” said Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc.“Our mission is to provide our clients and future clients with the best solutions and services to address their challenges-at an affordable rate and with skilled staff.”

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. distinguishes itself in the cybersecurity landscape by offering tailored and affordable solutions that meet the unique challenges of each client. Serving a diverse range of clients from small businesses to large enterprises across various industries, Stealth-ISS specializes in audit and consulting services, professional engineering for cybersecurity projects, and 24/7 security and incident response. With a seasoned cybersecurity team and strategic vision from the executive team, Stealth-ISS stays ahead of the latest threats, compliance challenges, and data privacy requirements that companies face daily. The company continuously innovates and brings new service offerings to market. Recent service enhancements include GRC-as-a-Service (Governance, Risk, and Compliance), CMMC-as-a-ServiceTM, and fully managed compliance in areas such as HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, Data Privacy, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more.

“Given the ever-growing requirements and challenges in cyberspace regarding staffing and expertise, it is essential to provide services that allow companies to delegate these areas to seasoned professionals, enabling business owners to focus on what they do best-growing their business,” said Dasha Davies, President/CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

About Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, FL., is a privately-owned Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Consulting with main focus on security, regulatory compliance and risk management. The services are delivered as Security Consulting and Audit, Professional Cyber Security for projects, tool implementation and configuration. Stealth-ISS Group Managed Security Services consisting of US Based 24/7 Security Operations and Incident Response by using advanced technologies to identify, analyze and remediate complex security threats.

Stealth-ISS Group is on the GSA MAS including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, has a NATO BOA, and a candidate C3PAO CMMC company with a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. Stealth-ISS Group was listed on Inc. 500 list in 2018 and 2019 and placed in the Top10 on the VET50 list in 2019.

