World Tennis Ball Premier League T10 Launched, To Bring 60-Ball Thrills To Cricket Fans Nationwide

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur (Rajasthan), Nov (IANS) To provide an avenue to ball cricketers, a World Tennis Ball (WTPL) T10 was officially launched here on Thursday. With 10 teams set to compete in this 60-ball tournament, WTPL aims to revolutionise tennis ball and discover top talent across the nation through trials in 60 cities. The WTPL T10 launch event was attended by Aakash Chopra, former cricketer and commentator, Nikhil Chopra, another former cricketer and commentator), former India cricketer Parvinder Awana and Anil Chaudhury (international umpire & commentator).

The WTPL T10 is spearheaded by founders Gaurav Sachdeva, a distinguished entrepreneur with an enduring passion for cricket, and Rohit Bawri, an entrepreneur with over 18 years of expertise in medicine, real estate, and exports. Joining them is co-founder Robin Chaudhary, who brings over 25 years of cricketing experience, including playing first-class cricket.

Speaking about the league, Gaurav Sachdeva said, "Our mission is to create a platform where emerging cricket talent gets the recognition it deserves. The WTPL T10 is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket."

The event also featured the teaser launch of the league followed by the felicitation of the esteemed guests.

On the occasion, Aakash Chopra also shared his thoughts, stating, "There are superstars in tennis ball cricket who make you go wow. If you put those kids in front of professional cricketers, even with a cricket ball, they might beat the professionals. Cricket must grow, and tennis ball cricket provides opportunities to everyone."

The league will be hosted at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, tentatively in May-June 2025, and will feature 10 teams: Rajasthan Kings, Bombay Bullets, Delhi Dynamos, Haryana Stallions, Punjab Royals, Chennai Strikers, Kolkata Warriors, Pune Falcons, Gujarat Jaguars, and UP Thunderbolts.

With a total of 28 matches, including 25 league games, two semifinals, and one grand final, WTPL promises to deliver high-octane cricket. The matches will be broadcast live on TV and digital platforms, ensuring maximum visibility for players and fans alike.

The organisers also unveiled their ambitious vision for the future, including plans to host an Asia Cup with tennis ball cricket and a potential bilateral series between India and Pakistan with a tennis ball, further expanding the sport's reach.