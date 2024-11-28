SC Collegium Recommends CJ Of Delhi HC Be Made Judge Of Apex Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Manmohan for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

"While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi," said a statement released by SC Collegium.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in March 2008 and has been functioning as the Chief Justice of that High Court since September 29. Justice Manmohan stands at serial number 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges and he is the senior-most Judge in the Delhi High Court.

Before elevation to the Bench, he primarily practiced in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation. He also served as Senior Panel Advocate for the Union government in the Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th November 2024 deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. [T]he Supreme Court Collegium has unanimously recommended that Mr. Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the SC Collegium said.

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan received his B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College of University of Delhi and attended Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

On September 29, Justice Manmohan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by (then) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, in July this year, had recommended that Justice Manmohan be appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

"Bearing in mind the Memorandum of Procedure, Mr. Justice Manmohan can be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court, at this stage," the SC Collegium had said.