KYC Portal CLM Expands Accessibility With The Launch Of Saas Model Bringing Compliance Management Solutions To The Cloud

- Zammit Ciantar, Founder and CEO of KYC Portal CLMLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new Software-as-a-Service offering from KYC Portal CLM allows businesses of all sizes to leverage comprehensive compliance management capabilities without requiring on-premise infrastructure.KYC Portal CLM announces the launch of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, expanding its fully configurable client lifecycle management platform into the cloud. This cloud-hosted option allows clients across sectors, including finance, banking, insurance, and legal, to adopt a streamlined, secure, and scalable approach to managing regulatory compliance and due diligence processes.KYC Portal CLM has long been recognised as a comprehensive compliance solution for client lifecycle management, integrating digital outreach, onboarding, dynamic risk assessment, and fully auditable workflows. The newly introduced SaaS model builds on this reputation, offering businesses the flexibility to operate the platform in the cloud, eliminating the need for on-site infrastructure investments and ongoing maintenance.A Flexible, Scalable Compliance Solution Tailored to Client NeedsThe new SaaS offering addresses the evolving needs of compliance-focused organisations, enabling them to benefit from robust KYC and AML management without being tethered to on-premise infrastructure or requiring internal teams to manage such systems. The platform allows KYC Portal CLM to build and configure the Azure subscription specific to each client's requirements and expected volume.“The SaaS model extends our offering without replacing the on-premise option, which remains in high demand by clients globally,” explained Kristoff Zammit Ciantar, Founder and CEO of KYC Portal CLM.“The SaaS option is now available for those clients seeking a seamless experience without the responsibility of maintaining their own infrastructure.”This new SaaS approach also offers companies a scalable compliance solution, with the flexibility to adjust the KYC Portal CLM environment as they grow. Additionally, it simplifies vendor management, with one supplier overseeing all aspects of the solution, allowing clients to raise support tickets and address issues through a single provider. This model also helps meet requirements for regulations such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), reducing the complexity of managing multiple systems and teams.Tailored to Support Compliance for Any Business SizeKYC Portal CLM's SaaS model represents a forward-thinking shift in compliance technology, giving companies of all sizes access to leading client lifecycle management capabilities.“Our product is one of the most versatile and adaptable compliance solutions available,” said Ivan Bonello, Co-Founder and CTO.“This flexibility extends to SaaS clients, for whom subscriptions and underlying resources can be customised according to unique regulatory needs.”The platform is positioned to support large enterprises, small-to-medium businesses, and growing organisations alike, aligning with the global trend toward cloud-based compliance solutions.“Through this SaaS model, KYC Portal CLM will be more accessible and adaptable for a wider audience,” added Nickii Mallia, Business Development Manager at KYC Portal CLM.“Today's regulatory landscape demands fast, secure, and scalable compliance tools, and this solution delivers those capabilities without the need for dedicated IT resources.”About KYC Portal CLMKYC Portal CLM is an advanced client lifecycle management tool, designed to centralise Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, providing risk-driven workflows throughout the client's due diligence lifecycle. With its real-time, fully auditable risk assessment engine, KYC Portal CLM allows businesses to manage regulatory compliance proactively, adapting its no-code engine to meet evolving compliance requirements. From corporate or retail onboarding to the ongoing monitoring of counterparties, KYC Portal CLM streamlines and automates compliance tasks across industries.For more information, visitContact:Nickii MalliaBusiness Development Manager, KYC Portal CLMEmail: ...Phone: +356 9911 0263 / +44 (0) 114 392 0015

