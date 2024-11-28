MNF Demands Manipur CM’S Resignation For Failure In Ethnic Strife

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl/Imphal, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP's ally Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh alleging that he utterly failed to deal with the over 18-month-long ethnic crisis.

MNF General Secretary V.L. Krosehnehzova said that the suffering inflicted upon the Zofate (same community) brethren due to ethnic conflict has reached intolerable levels.

He said that Chief Minister Singh's“inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in office both untenable and shameful”.

Biren Singh's leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but has also perpetuated the suffering of innocent people, said MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The MNF demanded that the Central government should take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity.

“Under Biren Singh's administration, as of November 22, the violence has claimed 219 lives of our ethnic kin, destroyed nearly 360 churches, and left countless others injured.

Over 7,000 homes have been burnt, and 200 villages reduced to ashes. More than 41,425 individuals are displaced and forced to live as refugees within their own country. Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration,” the MNF said.

The MNF, which governed Mizoram for many years and until November last year, said that in a nation celebrated as the world's largest democracy, the continued erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries betray the foundational values of justice and secularism.

That an elected government would stand idle amidst such suffering is an affront to democracy and a global embarrassment, the party said.

It said that the former MNF government, under Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had shown exemplary leadership in extending substantial assistance to the displaced people.

Refugees from Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh have been provided with food, shelter, and education in Mizoram and even now, MNF leaders and MLAs have travelled to Manipur, offering direct support to the tribal people.

“We call on all Zofate (Zo tribal community) to unite and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our people. This is a time for resilience, compassion, and unwavering solidarity. We urge the people of Mizoram to continue their efforts, both individually and through organisations, to extend their support with renewed vigour.”

The MNF General Secretary in his statement said that the crisis also underscores the importance of fearless representation.

“We commend Mizoram Rajya Sabha Member K. Vanlalvena for raising this issue with courage in Parliamentary debates, amplifying the voice of the Zofate community and advocating for justice.

The contributions of churches, voluntary groups, and student unions in Mizoram in aiding displaced Zofate are deeply appreciated. Their tireless efforts to provide food, shelter, and care for those fleeing violence embody the spirit of humanity and the unyielding bond of the Zofate community,” the MNF said.

Around 7,800 refugees belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community from Manipur have also taken shelter in several districts of Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state in May last year.

The refugees from Manipur belong to the Kuki-Zo-Chin-Hmar-Bawm tribal community who also share ethnic, traditional, cultural and linguistic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.