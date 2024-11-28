Azercell Organizes Training For Journalists On Subject Of Innovations And Trends In Media Technologies
Date
11/28/2024 10:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leading mobile operator remains committed to
supporting the development of the national press
The leading mobile operator remains committed to fostering the
development of the national press. In celebration of Communications
and Information technology
Workers' Day on December 6th, Azercell is organizing a
specialized training session titled "Media Technologies:
Innovations and Trends," designed for journalists covering subjects
of technology, innovation, and digital development.
Conducted by a renowned international training center, the
program aims to equip media professionals with in-depth knowledge
of the latest media trends and technological advancements shaping
the industry.
Journalists interested in participating can register via the
following link:
Applicants must meet the following criteria: a minimum of one
year of experience in print or online media, submission of a
completed application form, submission of relevant articles or
publications on technology, innovation, or digital development,
published within the past six months (by November 25, 2024).
A panel of experts, including members of the Press Council, will
evaluate applications. Eligible candidates will receive an
invitation to attend the training.
The deadline for submitting applications is December 1,
2024.
For further information on Azercell's initiatives and upcoming
events, please visit
