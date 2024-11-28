Qatari Min.: GCC To Continue Marching Forward Under Kuwaiti Chairmanship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi affirmed that the holding of the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first, would continue march of success under the chairmanship of Kuwait.

Speaking to the 162nd session of the Ministerial Council ahead of the 45th summit, the Qatari official indicated that Qatar's chairmanship of the 44th GCC Summit was a chance to bolster joint Gulf cooperation to achieve the unified vision of development and progress of the people in the region.

This year's meeting amongst GCC officials had come out with positive outcomes and proposals, which would reflect on the development of the Gulf states, he affirmed.

During the Qatar presidency, the first joint summit between the GCC and the EU was held in Brussels last October, stated Al-Muraikhi, adding that the GCC and the EU had held a high level meeting on security and cooperation as well as the announcement of a joint Gulf vision for regional security.

He expressed wishes of success to the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister while chairing the current 162nd sessions, hoping it would reflect positively on the council's members.

The Qatari official also thanked GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi for his support during Qatar's presidency. (pickup previous) kt

