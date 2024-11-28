Honeycomb Paper Market Is Booming Worldwide Gaining Revolution In Eyes Of Global Exposure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honeycomb Paper Outlook

The rising adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials such as tube boards.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research's report, titled "Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type (Expanded Paper Honeycomb, Expanded Paper Honeycomb Blocks, Continuous Paper Honeycomb, Others), by Cell Size (Up to 10 mm, 10 to 30 mm, Above 30 mm), by End-use Industry (Home Décor, and Logistics, Automotive, Building and Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," provides a detailed analysis of the market's growth trajectory. The global honeycomb paper market, valued at $6.5 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Growth Drivers and RestraintsKey Growth Factors:- The rising adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials such as tube boards, chipboard stripes, and solid fillings in partition walls and interior doors is propelling market demand.- Increasing use of lightweight and durable honeycomb paper pallets for air shipments is creating lucrative opportunities for market players.Challenges:- Limited processing capabilities of honeycomb paper in certain end-use industries restrict its application, slowing market expansion.Segment InsightsBy Cell Size:- The 10 to 30 mm segment accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2020, with its dominance projected to continue through 2030.- This segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% due to its application in interior door cores, particularly in the construction industry fueled by urbanization.By End-Use Industry:- The home décor segment held more than 40% of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead.- With a forecasted CAGR of 5.8%, the segment's growth is driven by extensive use in furniture and interior design applications.Regional HighlightsAsia-Pacific:- Leading the market in 2020 with over 40% share, the region is set to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.- The surge in demand for sustainable materials in home décor applications is a significant growth driver.Europe and North America:- Following Asia-Pacific, these regions also hold substantial market shares, supported by advancements in packaging and construction industries.Market LeadersKey players driving innovation and competitiveness in the honeycomb paper market include:- YOJ Pack-Kraft- Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA- Crown Holdings Inc.- Axxor- MAC PACK- Helios Packaging- EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited- Honicel Nederland B.V.- Greencore Packaging- Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.ConclusionThe honeycomb paper market is on a steady growth trajectory, fueled by rising demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly materials across industries. With Asia-Pacific at the forefront of adoption, and segments like 10 to 30 mm cell size and home décor applications witnessing robust growth, the market promises significant opportunities for innovation and expansion.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

