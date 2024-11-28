'The Iceman' Wim Hof To Be Part Of Two-Day Gaza Charity Event In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a show of solidarity with Gaza, Wim Hof, known worldwide as The Iceman for his extraordinary ability to endure extreme cold, is bringing his transformative techniques of breathwork and cold exposure to Qatar for the first time. Hof, alongside a distinguished group of musicians, healers, and human rights advocates, will host a series of events to raise funds for reputable charity programs in Gaza and to support Palestinian families and children who fled Gaza in search of safety, medical attention and refuge in Doha.

The events, taking place on December 2 and 3, will bring together a collective of healers, artists, and advocates, united by a mission to raise funds and support the emotional and physical healing of Palestinians affected by trauma.

Wim Hof has pioneered the popularisation of breathwork, ice baths, and cold exposure, offering new pathways for personal growth, emotional regulation, and physical resilience. With an astounding 18 Guinness World Records under his belt, including the fastest half marathon barefoot on ice and snow, completed in just 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 34 seconds, Wim's presence will offer a glimpse into his life, pushing the limits of human endurance and redefining what's possible. His Wim Hof Method, a combination of breathing techniques and cold therapy, has been shown to positively affect neuroplasticity, reduce stress, and help individuals process trauma. While in Doha, Wim will share his techniques with the community and meet directly with those who have been impacted by the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

Joining Wim is Tahir Burhan, an award-winning Chinese Uyghur musician and composer who blends Middle Eastern musical traditions with contemporary styles. Known for his contributions to blockbuster films like Aladdin and Mission: Impossible, Tahir will be performing a special concert to open the event. His music, combined with Hof's healing techniques, is designed to create a holistic healing experience for both the mind and body.

Ashira Darwish, a Palestinian trauma healer specializing in somatic and expressive arts therapies, will also play a central role in the initiative. Ashira, who has dedicated her life to healing individuals who have experienced trauma, will lead discussions on the impact of generational trauma, using culturally sensitive methods to help individuals process their experiences.

Also lending her expertise to the event is Dr. Myriam Francois, an award-winning filmmaker, Al Jazeera presenter, and scholar. With a background in Middle Eastern studies, Myriam is supporting Wim Hof's efforts to raise awareness and together, they are raising funds for future film collaborations around related themes. Myriam will be hosting the events and moderating some of the conversations.

From left: Tahir Burhan, Ashira Darwish and Dr. Myriam Francois

The series of events will include a visit to Palestinian families in Qatar, charity event: Healing Gaza featuring Wim Hof hosted by Honour Wholeness at St Regis Marsa Arabia, another Charity Event: Healing and Resilience Talk at Heenat Salma Farm.

The event will open by Ashira Darwish, sharing a guided meditation and song and a concert by award-winning musician Tahir Burhan. Wim will then lead a 1-hour talk dedicated to supporting Palestinian children, demonstrating how his practices can help individuals overcome emotional and physical challenges. This talk, taking place within the serene and apt environment of Heenat Salma Farm, will resonate deeply with a region familiar with resilience and perseverance, offering practical tools to cultivate mental clarity and peace amidst challenging circumstances.

“We're bringing together a diverse and passionate group of people from across the globe to support the healing process of those who have endured unimaginable hardship,” said Wim Hof.“Together with Tahir, Ashira, Myriam, and all of the amazing individuals joining us, we aim to create a space of healing, connection, and hope.”

Tickets for December 2 event at St Regis Marsa Arabia are priced at QR600 and QR900 (with dinner) and for more information contact +974 5096 0007; while for Heenat Salma Charity event tickets, priced at QR400 and Qr700 (with dinner), contact +974 5572 2829.